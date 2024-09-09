Wigan Warriors, Salford Red Devils provide 6 players in Super League Team of the Week

There are just two rounds of the regular Super League campaign remaining: and it’s been a pulsating weekend of action, with a number of outstanding individual displays.

With big results at the top and midway point of the Super League table, there were some massive performances from certain players across the competition at the weekend.

Without further ado, here is Love Rugby League‘s Team of the Week for Round 25: with no fewer than SIX clubs represented this week…

1. Tui Lolohea (Huddersfield Giants)

Tui Lolohea played an influential role in Huddersfield’s 22-16 win over London Broncos on Sunday afternoon in what was Luke Robinson’s first game since being appointed Giants head coach on a permanent basis. Tonga international Lolohea bagged a brace whilst making 131 metres from 23 carries.

2. Alfie Edgell (Leeds Rhinos)

Not one, not two, not three, but FOUR tries for young gun Alfie Edgell in Leeds’ 68-6 demolition of Hull FC on Friday night. It was a night that the Rhinos youngster won’t be forgetting anytime soon, having bust six tackles from 13 carries.

3. Tim Lafai (Salford Red Devils)

It was a coin flip out of which one of Salford’s centres got the spot this week as both Nene Macdonald and Tim Lafai were impressive in their 27-12 win over Catalans Dragons: but we’ve gone with the try-scorer Tim Lafai, who bust five tackles from 15 carries as well as providing an assist.

4. Ricky Leutele (Leigh Leopards)

It was a mammoth display from Ricky Leutele on Friday night as he helped Leigh Leopards win their ninth game from 10 as they ran-out 34-12 victors against Castleford Tigers. The former Samoa international scored a try and racked up 183 metres from 16 carries, boasting an average gain of 12 metres per carry.

5. Liam Marshall (Wigan Warriors)

Liam Marshall delivered what we have seen from him all season in Wigan‘s 24-20 win over Hull KR on Friday. The Warriors academy product, who has been named in Shaun Wane’s extended England squad ahead of the Samoa Test series, scored two tries and made 154 metres from 19 carries in Wigan’s win over Hull KR, busting seven tackles.

6. Brodie Croft (Leeds Rhinos)

It was another star showing from Brodie Croft in Leeds’ monstrous win over Hull. The former Man of Steel scored a double and provided two assists to go alongside his 158 metres from 19 carries, busting six tackles. Croft even made 10 tackles in defence.

7. Marc Sneyd (Salford Red Devils)

Another day, another masterclass from Marc Sneyd, who will no doubt be there or thereabouts at the top end of the Steve Prescott Man of Steel rankings. The England international kicked five goals and a drop goal in Salford‘s win over Catalans: and guided his team around the park perfectly.

8. Tom Amone (Leigh Leopards)

We’ve lost count of how many times Tom Amone has made our Team of the Week this season. The 27-year-old, who was born in Australia and is of Tongan heritage, scored two tries against the Tigers whilst making 16 carries and 22 tackles during another massive display.

9. Joe Mellor (Salford Red Devils)

Let’s take a moment to admire Joe Mellor. A player who very rarely finds himself in the headlines: but he has proven to be a top quality addition for the Red Devils this year after arriving in the off-season from Leigh. Mellor made 42 tackles against the Dragons whilst making 15 carries, with 11 of those being from dummy half. He even got himself on the scoresheet. A massively underrated signing from Salford.

10. Patrick Mago (Wigan Warriors)

Samoan powerhouse Patrick Mago played 14 minutes in Wigan’s win over Hull KR after coming on from the bench in the second half: and he absolutely made an impact. He only made seven carries during that time but he made a massive difference, busting four tackles in the process. He even picked up Sky Sports’ Player of the Match award for his mammoth stint.

11. John Bateman (Warrington Wolves)

John Bateman delivered his best display yet in a primrose and blue jersey as he helped the Warrington defeat neighbours St Helens 16-2 on Saturday afternoon. The England international got through plenty of work in both attack and defence: and added plenty of power to Sam Burgess’ forward pack.

12. Junior Nsemba (Wigan Warriors)

Similar to Leigh powerhouse Amone, Wigan forward Junior Nsemba is another player who has made our Team of the Week on countless occasions in 2024. The towering young gun celebrated his first call-up to England’s senior squad with an enormous display in Wigan’s win over Hull KR, making 136 metres from 15 carries as well as 25 tackles. Nsemba also bagged a try in a mega display.

13. Ben Currie (Warrington Wolves)

Ben Currie has taken his game to the next level since moving into the No. 13 role this season: and it has proven to be a masterstroke of a positional move from coach Burgess. Currie picked up Sky Sports’ Player of the Match award in Warrington’s win over Saints, making 19 carries and 32 tackles.

