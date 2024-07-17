Luke Robinson has reiterated that he is ready to become Huddersfield Giants’ next head coach, insisting he could do the job ‘very well’ if asked – and has stressed Jake Connor’s future could still be with the club.

Robinson is currently in interim charge of the Giants following Ian Watson’s exit from the West Yorkshire club last week. It is the second time he has held the role of interim coach at Huddersfield.

He has admitted he would be interested in taking the job on a full-time basis and speaking on Sky Sports’ The Verdict, said: “I feel like I’m ready.

“I’ve done my apprenticeship and worked under great coaches as a player. I feel like I’m ready, I can take the job. But it’s got to be the right fit and it’s got to be the right timing from my perspective and the club’s, too. If they deem it’s not the right time, then I’ll assist anyone that comes in.

“All I want is the best for this group and this club. Whatever the club decides, I’ll go with, but if you’re asking me if I’m ready, I think I can do the job very well.”

When asked if he had held conversations with the club, he said: “Not with the board. I’ve spoke to the CEO in little bits but there’s been that much going on behind the scenes, we’ve not had much time to sit down.

“There’s a lot of stuff going on with players, we’re down on numbers at the moment and we’re down to the bare bones. There’s a lot of stufff I’m trying to sort out in the short-term and the long-term has been put to the side a little bit.”

Robinson also insisted that Jake Connor still has a future at the club as long as he is in charge. Connor was made available for loan by Huddersfield last month while Watson was still in charge, as exclusively revealed by Love Rugby League.

But Robinson stressed that he has seen enough from Connor in last week’s defeat to Leigh to ensure he will be part of his plans.

He said: “If he keeps putting performances in like he did at Leigh – he was scrambling out the back, he kicked the ball well – if he keeps doing that stuff for me, the future is here.”

The Giants host Salford on Friday night.

