Huddersfield Giants star Jake Connor has been made available to rival Super League clubs on a potential loan deal, Love Rugby League can reveal.

Connor, still one of the biggest names in Super League, has been a near ever-present for the Giants in the early stages of the season but in recent weeks, appears to have fallen down the pecking order somewhat.

He was dropped from their squad to face Leigh Leopards last month, before returning to the team to face Hull FC a fortnight ago: but he only made the bench, rather than starting at fullback.

And now, Love Rugby League has learned that Super League clubs have been contacted about the possibility of taking Connor on a short-term, two-week loan deal as Ian Watson attempts to get the Giants‘ season back on track.

Watson went with Tui Lolohea at fullback in the absence of Connor against Hull, with Oliver Russell drafted into the halves alongside Adam Clune.

Ironically, Russell was the player being touted up for a short-term loan deal in recent weeks but his return to the side now appears to have nudged Connor out of contention.

Connor returned to Huddersfield at the start of last season on a bumper deal, and is only halfway through the three-year deal he signed to return to the John Smith’s Stadium.

Sources have told Love Rugby League there is no suggestion at this time that the club are looking to permanently part ways with Connor, who has shown glimpses of returning to best form at stages this year.

But a short-term loan deal is being mooted as Watson looks in a different direction for his attacking output in the coming weeks.

