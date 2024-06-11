Hull FC update on Jayden Sullivan as Super League move nears

Jayden Sullivan is coming to Super League in 2025 – but he will not be joining Hull FC, as has been suggested, Love Rugby League has learned.

The Wests Tigers half-back is one of several players set to be granted a release by the struggling NRL club at the end of this season as they embark on a major rebuild after another season of disappointment in Australia.

Sullivan is one of the players set to be let go and cut – with reports in recent weeks suggesting Hull FC was set to be his likely destination.

However, Love Rugby League has been told that while Wests have found a suitor for Sullivan: it will not be Hull FC. They are focussed on other targets and Stewart has never held talks with the Black and Whites about a move to Super League.

Instead, Sullivan looks likely to be playing in England elsewhere in 2025 – with hopes tentative that he could also be released mid-season to enable him to take up a deal in Super League earlier than planned.

The 22-year-old only made the move to Wests at the beginning of this season, having started his career in the NRL with St George.

He has made nine appearances for the Tigers this season, but is one of a handful of players set to be let go.

Centre Brent Naden is another among them – Love Rugby League revealed earlier on Tuesday that he would be signing for Catalans Dragons in 2025. You can read more on that below.

