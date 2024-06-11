Catalans Dragons have emerged as the favourites to sign Wests Tigers centre Brent Naden for the 2025 Super League season, Love Rugby League has learned.

Naden is one of several players who is set to leave the Tigers at the end of this season, as they embark on a major rebuild. CEO Shane Richardson has been in the UK recently to touch base with a number of Super League clubs and offer players who the Tigers would be willing to let go.

Richardson has also been scouting the Super League market for talent, according to reports in Australia – but one Wests player who looks to be heading in the opposite direction for 2025 is Naden.

The Australian still has another year left on his contract with the Tigers but is set to be granted a release to take up a move in Super League – with Catalans now the favourites for his signature and a deal close to being completed, Love Rugby League has learned.

READ NEXT: Warrington Wolves set to retain club stalwart for 2025 with new contract

Capable of playing centre or wing, Naden would provide plenty of experience to a Catalans backline who are losing England internationals Tom Johnstone and Tom Davies at the end of this season, with their departures from the club already confirmed.

Fellow winger Fouad Yaha is off-contract, as is centre Matt Ikuvalu, and the Dragons are lining up Naden as a frontline option to join the club next season.

He has featured six times for the Tigers so far this season, but they have lost every game in which Naden has feature. Benji Marshall’s side are currently on a nine-game losing run and sit bottom of the NRL – with a major rebuild coming on the horizon.

And Naden looks set to be one player who will certainly be part of that overhaul, with a move to Perpignan in 2025 now looming on the horizon as Catalans go about replacing some of their big names who will be departing the club at the end of the coming season.

READ NEXT: Salford Red Devils offer Paul Rowley new deal with possible future role change