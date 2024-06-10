Exclusive: Warrington Wolves set to retain club stalwart for 2025 with new contract

Stefan Ratchford will be extending his 13-year career with Warrington Wolves, with the veteran centre agreeing to a new one-year deal with the Super League club, Love Rugby League can reveal.

Ratchford is a club legend and has been a mainstay of Warrington since joining from Salford at the end of 2011. He has made more than 330 appearances for the Wire.

The 35-year-old is off-contract at the end of 2024 and has found himself in and out of Sam Burgess’ starting side this season. He missed out on the Challenge Cup final last weekend, where he named as 18th man, with Roderick Tai preferred in the centres alongside Toby King.

But Love Rugby League understands Ratchford has agreed to another 12-month contract with Warrington and will be staying put at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

A Wigan St Patricks junior who grew up in the Greater Manchester town of Wigan, Ratchford signed for Salford in 2005.

Able to play fullback, centre and in the halves, Ratchford made his first-team debut for the Red Devils in 2007. He played over 100 games for the club before his switch to the Wolves.

Ratchford has excelled at Warrington, helping them to four Super League Grand Final appearances. He won a Challenge Cup with the Wire in 2019, when the Wolves defeated St Helens.

The goal-kicking outside back has also won international honours, earning six caps for England between 2016 and 2018. He was part of England’s squad at the 2017 World Cup down under.

This season Ratchford has been in and out of Warrington’s XVII. He has made eight appearances in 2024, scoring two tries and notching two try assists.

