Jake Connor could break a Super League record tonight if he can put his former club to the sword.

The Leeds Rhinos star will take to the field against Hull FC tonight with the Rhinos looking to respond after their defeat to Wigan Warriors last weekend.

They could still win the League Leaders’ Shield if Wigan lose to Catalans Dragons, and while it is more likely Leeds will have to settle for second, there is an individual prize up for grabs for the reigning Man of Steel.

Connor has had another impressive season and is far and away top of Super League’s assist charts, bagging an astonishing 43 so far this season. That’s 14 more than the next player, Jackson Hastings.

So while he will top the charts at the end of the season, Connor is close to beating the all-time record for assists in a single season. Luke Gale currently holds that record after a prolific 2016 season in which he bagged 46 in a single campaign.

However, Connor is just three behind the former Man of Steel and England star, and has a chance of making Super League history if he can dismantle his former club tonight.

What makes Connor’s numbers all the more impressive is that Gale’s assist haul came at a time when the season was 30-rounds long, during the Super 8s era of the competition. Gale got 46 assists in 29 appearances, still a ridiculous number, while Connor has 43 in 25 appearances. Assists per game, that actually gives Connor the edge.

It appears he will secure back-to-back places in the Super League Dream Team. Connor is expected to get the nod over Wigan’s Harry Smith and he remains a contender to retain the Man of Steel, which would make him just the second player in history to do so behind St Helens legend Paul Sculthorpe. Connor finished top in the second third of the voting, though he wasn’t in the top ten during the first round of voting.

The World Cup is another target for Connor and while there’s still plenty to focus on before that, for now, an individual award is the prize for Connor tonight.