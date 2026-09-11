Former Super League stalwart Simon Finnigan has extended his stay as an assistant coach at Oldham, penning a new deal with the Championship outfit until the end of the 2027 season.

Finnigan – who will turn 45 in December – arrived at Boundary Park earlier this year to bolster head coach Alan Kilshaw’s backroom team: and helped guide Oldham to a third-place finish in the Championship.

The Roughyeds were beaten at home by Finnigan’s former club Widnes Vikings last weekend in the first week of the play-offs, but owing to their league placing, they will get another crack this week – again on home soil against Midlands Hurricanes.

Ahead of that eliminator tie, Oldham have announced Finnigan will be kept on for 2027 at a minimum, with the option of a further 12-month extension in the contract extension which he has signed.

‘I had been out of the game for a couple of years… since I’ve come in, I have loved being around the boys and the coaching staff’

Ten-time Ireland international Finnigan was born in Warrington but grew up in Australia, coming through Penrith Panthers’ pathway before returning to the UK as he started his first-grade playing career.

The 44-year-old clocked up close to 250 games at club level between Widnes, Salford, Bradford Bulls, Huddersfield Giants and Leigh – hanging up his boots in 2013 having scored 78 career tries, including one on the international stage for the Wolfhounds.

His coaching CV includes stints in charge of both Newcastle Thunder and Widnes as well as a role as an assistant coach at Toronto Wolfpack, but he had spent some time away from the game before returning with Oldham back in February.

Now continuing his work with Kilshaw and fellow assistant Martin Elswood, as he penned his new deal with the Roughyeds, Finnigan said: “It’s a really exciting time.

“The new owners have come in and they’ve put a lot of good things in place.

“They want to move the club in the right way, with positive signs.

“On the field, my relationships with Killer (Kilshaw), with the players and with the club have been excellent.

“I’ve got a fair bit of ownership. Alan has put a fair bit of responsibility on me, which is good. We have a really good relationship.

“I had been out of the game for a couple of years… since I’ve come in, I have loved being around the boys and the coaching staff – they’ve all been great.”

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