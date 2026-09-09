Leeds Rhinos winger Ryan Hall looks set to continue his legendary career with the club for one final season in 2027.

The Rhinos and their head coach Brad Arthur have consistently said that the ball is in Hall’s court in regards to continuing his playing days into next year.

Hall has been a regular in the Leeds side once again this season, but with the likes of Alfie Edgell and Riley Lumb now ready to play Super League rugby on a regular basis, there have been questions about whether or not Hall would continue.

However, a decision is seemingly imminent.

Ryan Hall to continue career

Arthur dropped the clearest hint yet on Wednesday morning that he felt the direction of travel was towards Hall indicating to Leeds he could play on for 12 more months – which would mean a new deal.

Leeds are happy to give Hall a contract if he feels he can still contribute, and Arthur suggested that the winger continues to put himself in the best physical condition to go around again in 2027.

“Bleasey is just working through some details with him,” Arthur said. “That should be sorted soon enough, I’d say.

“It’s hard to keep doing it week in, week out as you get older but he’s doing a good job for us and feels like he can keep doing it. He’s making some changes to his shape, which will help.

“I think these sorts of decisions are best left to the player. The only conversations I’ve ever had with Hally are that he needs to make the decision on when he’s ready to give it away and not me or Bleasey. That needs to be on him.

“He can’t be forcing us into the decision either. He needs to know when the time is right.”

Matt Lodge future update

Arthur also admitted that Leeds remain in talks with Matt Lodge about whether or not he would like to stay with the Rhinos in 2027.

Lodge has made a handful of appearances since joining the club last month but is only on a short-term deal until the end of the season. However, it is unclear whether the prop wants to commit to a longer deal in Super League or try and secure a return to the NRL next year.

“Bleasey is talking to him,” said Arthur. “As far as I know, he likes the club and the area; it’s just whether he wants to commit to staying in Super League. There have been consistent conversations between him and Bleasey.”