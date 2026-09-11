Hull KR have very few injury concerns, with the decision to rotate heavily against St Helens this weekend made almost entirely with a view to preservation ahead of the play-offs, head coach Willie Peters has confirmed.

Reigning Super League champions KR officially locked in their play-off spot last weekend with one round of the regular season to spare.

They did so by thumping Huddersfield Giants 36-6 on home soil, recalling the bulk of their big guns having rotated the week prior for a trip to table-toppers Wigan Warriors which ended in a 46-0 defeat.

Rovers could, in theory, still leapfrog Leigh to claim fifth spot if they were to win their final game of the season at Saints and the Leopards lost theirs at home to fourth-placed Wakefield Trinity.

But Peters has made the decision to rotate more heavily than he did for the trip to Wigan, with only Mikey Lewis (6), Sauaso ‘Jesse’ Sue (8) and Sam Luckley (15) named in his initial 21 with squad numbers inside the first 18.

‘Everyone has got niggles at this time of the year, but the majority of the squad is getting rested (rather than being injured)’

Looking certain to finish sixth, KR will have to travel to either Warrington Wolves or Wakefield next weekend for a play-off eliminator tie.

Previewing the Round 27 trip to Saints in Thursday morning’s pre-match press conference, Robins boss Peters explained: “With Wigan, as I said at the time, there was three players that we 100% rested and possibly a fourth that could have played.

“Three could have played but needed to be rested having played a high volume of games and minutes. The others were (unavailable) due to genuine injuries.

“It’s different to this week, we’re resting the full squad. But you could see the benefit of guys having a week off (against Wigan when we played Huddersfield).

“As a club, we’ve played 30-odd straight weeks and guys have played big minutes.

“Giving the players a rest this week will certainly give us a good opportunity to put in our best performance next week.”

As many as eight debuts could be handed out on Friday night, with half-back Lewis set to captain the young side on his return from suspension.

Peters added: “Everyone has got niggles at this time of the year, but the majority of the squad is getting rested (rather than being injured).

“There are some, certainly, where we need to manage injuries. Tyrone May is an example of that, he played hurt last week.

“There are a couple (of injuries), but mainly, the players are getting rested and we believe that will give us our best performance next week.”

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