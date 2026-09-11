Castleford Tigers are beginning to field expressions of interest to replace Ryan Carr – as well as sound out possible candidates they feel could be a good fit.

The Tigers are intent on having Carr’s replacement in place and in position for the start of pre-season training in November and are scouring the world – both sides of it – to look for the ideal candidate.

That search has taken them to names they have considered before, as well as some new ones. But some that have been speculated are, at this stage at least, not understood to be under consideration.

Here is everything Love Rugby League knows about the situation as the Tigers prepare for their final game of the 2027 season.

The Walker brothers link

The rumour concerning Ben and Shane Walker possibly being sized up as joint head coaches of Castleford has grown exponentially this week.

Currently coaching in Australia’s Queensland Cup with the Western Clydesdales, the Walker brothers have been touted as future NRL head coaches for years: but no move has ever materialised for the pair.

Love Rugby League has been told there has been no application from the pair for the job and at this stage, they are not under consideration. Could that change? Perhaps. But right now, going into Saturday’s game against Huddersfield Giants, the chances of Ben and Shane coming to England with Castleford are slim.

Paul Rowley’s situation

The other name that has – unsurprisingly in this case – been linked to Castleford is Paul Rowley. Arguably the most high-profile coach out of work after exiting St Helens: or so people thought, anyway.

As of the time of writing, Rowley is still under the employment of the Saints after being placed on gardening leave. That would mean Castleford would likely have to pay to get him out of his contract with the club, something that doesn’t seem too likely at this stage. It has also been stressed to Love Rugby League that Rowley is keen to reach an agreement with the Saints over a financial exit before considering a return to coaching.

That, incidentally, would also tie in with quashing rumours of a move for Jackson Hastings. A long-time ally of Rowley’s, it was considered that if he ended up at Castleford, so too would Hastings. Both are remote prospects at best at this stage, but Rowley remains an intriguing candidate if his situation at St Helens evolves.

In short: if you don’t hear of Rowley settling with the Saints, he’s still their employee, and a coaching role at Castleford is unlikely.

So who has applied?

A few names of potential interest.

Leeds Rhinos assistant coach Jamie Langley is understood to be interested in talking with Castleford should the opportunity arise, and the Tigers would not rule that prospect out themselves. A supremely talented coach who has done a wonderful job under Brad Arthur at Headingley, Langley is without question a Super League head coach in waiting.

Langley hails from nearby Normanton, has close ties to the area and would relish the opportunity to take on a long-term job in Super League if the right opportunity arose. The only fly in the ointment here would be that with Luke Robinson and Simon Grix on the assistant coaching roster, Castleford may want someone with bonafide head coach experience sat above them.

That takes us to Australia, and a man with plenty of experience: former Hull KR coach Justin Morgan. Sure, Morgan hasn’t been a head coach for some time but he has built up a body of work, including holding assistant coaching positions at a number of NRL teams, most recently the Cowboys – a role he left last year.

He is now working in rugby union but has always kept the door open for a return to England. His close ties with director of rugby Chris Chester – the pair were together at Hull KR – also makes this one an intriguing link. He is interested.

So too is Michael Crawley, a man who applied last year before being pipped to the post by Carr. Crawley left Canberra Raiders at the end of last season having worked as an assistant coach to Ricky Stuart.

What is clear is that Castleford are now courting applications from both sides of the world.