The 34 Super League players STILL without a contract for 2027
With a month to go until the end of the 2026 Super League season, many clubs are closing in on completing their squads for next season.
But there is still some transfer business to be done at some clubs – and there is still some interesting talent on the market and without a deal for next season.
Clubs are starting to confirm their lists of players who are leaving at the end of the season – but Love Rugby League has done the research and put together the full list of everyone without a deal for 2027 as it stands.
There are some players on this list who have been rumoured to have made moves or been tied down. But until those contracts are official, they remain on this list.
Players retiring at the end of this season are omitted. Without further ado…
Bradford Bulls: Dan Russell, Mitch Souter, Joe Keyes, Sam Hallas, Guy Armitage, Chris Atkin, Phoenix Steinwede, Riley Dean
Russell has already confirmed he is likely returning to Australia at the end of the season in an interview with the Telegraph and Argus. Half-back Dean is understood to have interest from Halifax Panthers over a move across West Yorkshire but aside from that, there is some experience – both domestic and overseas – leaving Odsal after this week.
Castleford Tigers: Daejarn Asi, Cain Robb, Louis Senior, Joe Stimson, Ashton Golding
Castleford have five off-contract players yet to sign anywhere for 2027. Homegrown talent Robb is arguably the most interesting here; a player tipped for a bright future but who looks likely to depart given the Tigers are bringing Damien Cook in to bolster their hooking department.
Joe Stimson has interest from elsewhere, and there remains uncertainty over whether or not Ashton Goldin will re-sign. But Daejarn Asi is definitely leaving, and Louis Senior may follow.
Catalans Dragons: Chris Satae
With Leo Darrelatour re-signing at Catalans, it leaves just Chris Satae as the sole Dragons player who has not been finalised for 2027. It remains to be seen whether he will play on.
Huddersfield Giants: Mathieu Cozza, Adam Clune, Tui Lolohea, Taane Milne, Kieran Rush
There is plenty of intrigue around Huddersfield’s off-contract list.
Both of the Giants’ first-choice halves are still in limbo as it stands, with Adam Clune and Tui Lolohea yet to re-sign. Third-choice half Kieran Rush is also off-contract along with Taane Milne and Mathieu Cozza.
Hull FC: Jed Cartwright, Brad Fash, Hugo Salabio
Hull have three of their first-team squad still to sign anywhere next year. We know they are all leaving the Black and Whites, with overseas forward Jed Cartwright likely to get offers. Fellow forwards Brad Fash and Hugo Salabio are also coming up to the final weeks of their deals with Hull.
Hull KR: Zach Fishwick, Leo Tennison, Lee Kershaw
There’s a trio of fringe players unsigned at Hull KR beyond this season. They include winger Lee Kershaw, who will likely command some interest over a move, you would expect.
Leeds Rhinos: Ryan Hall
One decision left to make at Leeds: and it’s a big one. Ryan Hall’s future is still unclear but it’s obvious he won’t be playing anywhere else: it’s just whether he sticks around at AMT Headingley for one last dance in 2027, or he calls it a day and retires.
Leigh Leopards: Matt Davis and Gareth O’Brien
Two of Leigh’s regular first-team players are still without deals – and whether they play on at the Leopards or not, you’d imagine they will get a contract somewhere if they want to play on. Davis is the most likely to leave, while there is still uncertainty over stand-in utility Gareth O’Brien. Both have been great servants for Leigh.
St Helens: Jackson Hastings
Perhaps the highest-profile name on the list. Sean O’Sullivan’s impending arrival at St Helens in 2027 means it’s now certain that Jackson Hastings isn’t sticking around at the club. But he will surely get a deal somewhere – whether that’s in Super League or back home. He’s been a useful addition for the Saints, but they are moving in a different direction.
Wakefield Trinity: Myles Lawford, Lachlan Walmsley, Will Tate, Noah High
Trinity have already confirmed that Lachlan Walmsley, Will Tate and Noah High are all moving on at the end of this season. But there is intrigue surrounding young half-back Myles Lawford.
Lawford joined Wakefield on a three-year deal at the start of 2024, which is now technically up – and there’s been no confirmation one way or the other about his future. So in terms of public knowledge, he is off-contract and without a deal for 2027.
Wigan Warriors: Patrick Mago
Just one deal left to sort at Wigan – and it will get sorted. The Warriors want to keep Paddy Mago, and you would assume Mago wants to go around again. As has been the case in recent years, there will be minimal turnover at the Brick this winter.