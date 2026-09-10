St Helens are set to sign Gold Coast Titans hooker Sam Verrills, Love Rugby League understands.

Kevin Walters’ squad moulding continues to accelerate and having already secured a deal to sign halfback Sean O’Sullivan, Saints are now expected to make Verrills another addition to their squad heading into 2027.

Verrills’ departure from Gold Coast has already been confirmed, with the 27-year-old set to depart the Titans after four seasons. Now, a move to St Helens beckons.

Who is Sam Verrills?

Verrills is an NRL champion. He was Sydney Roosters’ starting hooker in 2019 when they beat Canberra in the Grand Final, scoring the opening try of the game. He subsequently played against Saints a year later as the Roosters came to the UK and won the World Club Challenge, coming off the bench.

After four seasons with the Roosters he joined the Titans, and has made 116 NRL appearances during his career to date.

In May, Love Rugby League revealed that Verrills had been made available to Super League clubs for 2027, and he is understood to have attracted plenty of interest.

Reports in Australia claimed he was close to joining Catalans Dragons next year after they launched a move for him last month. However, the Dragons have since signed Amir Bourouh, and are understood to have gazumped Bradford Bulls in the race to sign Cole Geyer, who is the nephew of head coach John Cartwright. With Ugo Tison also contract, Catalans’ hooker contingent is now full.

Saints, however, have been keen to sign a hooker for some time. It is believed to have been a transfer priority when Paul Rowley arrived, but it was something they were unable to do.

Verrills now looks set to rotate with Daryl Clark next season. Jonny Lomax was used as a bench hooker during periods of the season but with the veteran retiring, it had put further emphasis on securing a new player who could fill that role.

Verrills now appears to be that man, though his arrival, coupled with that of Sean O’Sullivan, ensures there will be outgoings required from the Saints squad next year.

St Helens’ next recruitment steps

As it stands, Saints have eight contracted overseas players for next season; Tristan Sailor, Curtis Sironen, Shane Wright, David Klemmer, Jacob Host, Nene Macdonald, Daniel Suluka-Fifita and Solomona Faataape.

Two new arrivals takes them to their full quota allowance, which would almost certainly seem to close the door on an extended stay for Jackson Hastings, who is off-contract at the end of the year.

Should Tulipulotu be secured, that would mean at least one of the club’s overseas players would have to depart, before any further potential recruits that are secured.

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