Leigh still have to make calls on the futures of Matt Davis and Gareth O’Brien, with the Leopards having announced six end-of-season departures.

Five of the Leopards’ six departures had already been confirmed by the respective clubs the players are joining.

Front-rower Robbie Mulhern and utility Ben McNamara will head to Castleford Tigers, while Isaac Liu and Bailey Hodgson will join Hull FC.

Elsewhere, Owen Trout will depart for the NRL as he links up with Cronulla Sharks ahead of 2027.

Leigh’s list of departures was concluded by Jack Hughes, who announced earlier on Thursday morning that he would be retiring at the end of 2026.

Veteran winger Josh Charnley’s contract extension was announced in style last weekend after he scored the opening try in a 48-10 home win over St Helens.

And as exclusively revealed by LoveRugbyLeague back in June, young prop Ryan Brown has penned a new deal at the Leopards’ Den.

Accordingly, just two names now remain on the club’s off-contract list in the shape of elder statesmen Davis and O’Brien.

Leigh’s final two contract decisions clear ahead of 2027 as 6 exits confirmed

Between the six players on the end-of-season departures list, there are over 400 Leopards appearances.

Forwards Mulhern and Hughes have both been with Leigh since the start of 2023, and were involved in their Challenge Cup final triumph over Hull KR that year.

So too were remaining off-contract veterans Davis and O’Brien, who have played just shy of 200 games in Leopards colours combined.

Last month, utility Davis told LoveRugbyLeague that his future was still unclear: wanting to remain with Leigh but having not received a contract offer from them.

The 30-year-old had offers on the table from other clubs earlier this year, but did not take any of them up in the hope of earning a new deal from the Leopards – who will enter the Super League play-offs for the fourth year on the spin.

Versatile back O’Brien meanwhile has seen his role reduced this season, but has still clocked up 20 appearances.

It remains to be seen whether he will play on into 2027 or hang up his boots like colleague Hughes.

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