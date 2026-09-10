Hull KR’s star man Mikey Lewis says he has ‘hated’ spending the best part of the last two months unavailable through suspension, but believes his disciplinary issues are now behind him.

Half-back and former Super League Man of Steel Lewis has played just a single game since copping a four-match ban following Rovers’ defeat away at Warrington Wolves in mid-July for two offences including a headbutt.

Coincidentally, that one-game return came against Wire at Craven Park in mid-August, and Lewis picked up another two-match ban on the back of another defeat having fractured Ewan Irwin’s foot late on with an ill-timed attempt to charge down a kick.

Head coach Willie Peters dropped him for the game which followed against Toulouse Olympique before that two-game suspension kicked in.

But at long last, he will return to the field in KR’s final game of the regular season on Friday night away at St Helens.

‘It’s not been very good (having to watch from the sidelines), I hated it. But it’s only been from my own actions’

Eight-time England international Lewis will captain a young, heavily rotated side at the BrewDog Stadium: with the Robins’ play-off spot already guaranteed.

Speaking to the media on Thursday morning, Lewis said: “I don’t think my emotions got me banned. But I want to make up by leading the boys around and by playing my game.

“That game back (against Warrington at Craven Park), I wanted to play my game and play with a smile on my face, which I was doing. It’s what I’ve been doing since I’ve come through… my emotion is part of my role in the team.

“It’s been a tough couple of months for myself, but it was something I probably needed, working on myself and my mental game.

“I feel like it’s behind me now and I’m looking forward to Friday night.”

Reigning Super League champions KR have endured a rocky title defence thus far, and unless their young side can pull off a shock at Saints on Friday night, they will finish sixth.

Lewis added: “There’s obviously a few things in my game that I needed to sort out, but it’s all behind me. I’m looking forward to getting back out there and doing this badge proud again.”

It’s not been very good (having to watch from the sidelines), I hated it.

“But it’s only been from my own actions, so I’ve helped the boys to prepare as best they can. It’s been hard, but enjoyable as well.”

‘There’s a fine line as a player and I’ve got to make sure I stay on the right side of it to make sure I’m not punishing my team-mates’

Having turned 25 in July, Lewis is expected to be the second-oldest player in Rovers’ 17 at Saints on Friday night, behind only winger Lee Kershaw.

The playmaker said: “I want to do more action stuff, control what I can control. The more times I do that, the better I am as a player.

“There’s a fine line as a player and I’ve got to make sure I stay on the right side of it to make sure I’m not punishing my team-mates. I’ve got to prove that tomorrow night (Friday).”

During his own pre-match press conference, KR boss Peters revealed it was Lewis’ own decision to play on Friday night.

He was given the option to make his return next weekend in the play-off eliminators alongside the rest of Rovers’ returning senior figures.

Explaining his thought process, Lewis shared: “There was an option (not to play), but the last couple of months have not been good enough for my standards and the standards I set myself.

“I want to be playing rugby again and I feel like I’ve got a lot of making up to do to the other lads who are having a rest.

“I’ve got to put my best foot forward and lead these young lads out to do the club proud. It’ll be a massive honour tomorrow night, I wanted to play, I chose to play.

“I really owe it to the club and mostly to my team-mates.”

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