The Championship transfers keep on coming, with a number of clubs continuing to build their squads heading into 2027. Here’s a lowdown on the latest deals being done across the competition.

London eye Midlands ace

London Broncos have turned their attentions to Midlands Hurricanes halfback Sully Medforth.

The playmaker has been one of the Championship’s standout young players in 2026, guiding Midlands to their best-ever season.

The former Hull FC youngster is still only 21 but has scored 200 points this season with eight tries and 84 goals. His performances have helped the Hurricanes finish eighth in the Championship and secure a play-off spot.

His performances haven’t gone unnoticed by the Broncos, who are now believed to be strong admirers of the star.

Halifax win race for Riley Dean

Hometown boy Riley Dean is set to join Halifax Panthers next season.

A product of local community club Siddal, Dean is leaving Bradford Bulls at the end of the season and heading back to the Championship.

And after interest from a number of other clubs, the former Warrington Wolves youngster appears to have made his decision, with Fax winning the race.

The Panthers badly lacked options in their spine after being revived earlier in the year, but Dean will help to fix that issue next year.

Batley to land duo

The signings keep coming at Batley Bulldogs.

They look set to overcome strong competition to sign Keighley Cougars’ highly-rated forward Leo Aliyu, who has attracted attention from a number of Championship clubs. But the former Leeds Rhinos academy talent looks set to join James Ford’s squad.

And Marcus Walker is set to follow him to the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium next season. After three seasons in Australia, the former Hull FC youngster is set to make a return to the UK and join the Bulldogs.

The centre has made 59 appearances in the Championship for Whitehaven, Newcastle Thunder and Dewsbury Rams.