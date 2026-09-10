Veteran one-time Samoa international Patrick Ah Van has sealed a cross-code switch, joining Merseyside-based amateur rugby union outfit New Brighton.

Legendary outside-back Ah Van, now 38, spent the second half of the 2026 campaign in league with Championship side Swinton Lions.

Having joined the Lions midway through the season from fellow second tier side North Wales Crusaders amid their financial issues, he went on to feature 11 times and took his overall career appearance tally in the British game up to the 270-mark.

Now, he will continue his career in the 15-a-side code having penned a deal to join New Brighton, who compete at the seventh tier of the union pyramid in the ADM Counties 1 Lancashire & Cheshire.

Veteran former NRL and Super League ace Patrick Ah Van seals cross-code switch

Auckland-born Ah Van made his first-grade debut for New Zealand Warriors back in 2006 against Manly Sea Eagles, and went on to don the Wahs’ colours 54 times in total at NRL level.

He picked up his sole international cap for Samoa in 2009, opting to represent the island nation via his heritage, and has been based on this side of the globe ever since his arrival at Bradford Bulls in 2011.

Having scored 16 NRL tries for the Wahs, the veteran has gone on score 176 more between his stints at the Bulls, Widnes Vikings, Crusaders, Oldham and Swinton – added to by the two he grabbed in that sole appearance for Samoa.

Ah Van – whose junior clubs included New Lynn Stags, Te Atatu Roosters and Mount Albert Lions – also enjoyed a stint in France donning a shirt for league outfit Villegailhenc-Aragon.

He could make his debut for New Brighton – who are based on the Wirral – as soon as this weekend, with their 2026/27 campaign beginning on home soil against Didsbury Toc H.

Set to turn 39 in March, this is not Ah Van’s first venture into the world of union having previously played for local sides Sale FC and Anselmians RUFC.

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