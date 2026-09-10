Huddersfield Giants have confirmed nine players will depart at the end of the season, including half-back pair Adam Clune and Tui Lolohea.

Auckland-born Tonga international Lolohea – who also has a sole international cap for New Zealand on his CV – has been with Huddersfield since the start of the 2022 campaign.

Clune meanwhile arrived at the Accu Stadium ahead of the 2024 season, but his last two years have been heavily plagued by injuries.

The Australian has been linked with a switch to fellow Super League outfit York Knights for 2027.

Both will move on to pastures new following Saturday’s final game of 2026, which comes at home against Castleford Tigers.

Huddersfield Gants confirm 9 end-of-season departures including half-back duo Adam Clune and Tui Lolohea

Elsewhere, the Giants’ end-of-year departures list also includes overseas stars Taane Milne and Jacob Gagai.

Fiji international Milne is now 31 and has spent two seasons with Huddersfield, the same length of service as Gagai – who it was confirmed earlier this week would join Warrington Wolves ahead of 2027.

Long-time servant Matty English meanwhile is expected to make a permanent move to York, and has been included among the list of nine departures alongside Jamaica international Kieran Rush.

Having turned 24 earlier this month, Rush is a product of the Giants’ youth system and made his first-team bow in their colours back in 2023. His next move will mark the first time he has ever been permanently contracted to another club.

Youngsters Monty Lumb, Tom Hardy and Zach Brown round off the nine departing players. Of those, only Lumb has registered a first-team appearance.

Huddersfield have also confirmed they remain in discussions with off-contract duo Mathieu Cozza and Tanguy Zenon.

Director of Rugby Andy Kelly said: “All the players on the list have contributed over and above at times for the Huddersfield Giants.

“Their contributions on and off the field have got us to a transitional period for the club, we are grateful for their professionalism and dedication.

“Now, as is the nature of rugby league, some players will be leaving and that periodically is part of the sport we play in.

“We wish every player the very best for their futures wherever they go and whatever they do.”

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