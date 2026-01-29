Warrington Wolves youngster seals Championship loan switch as ‘fantastic relationship’ pays off

Warrington Wolves young gun Isaac Reid has returned to hometown club Rochdale Hornets on loan, with the pair’s ‘fantastic relationship’ paying off.

Reid came through the youth system of community club Rochdale Mayfield before being picked up by Warrington as a teenager.

The prop featured five times off the bench as a loanee for the Hornets towards the end of last season, helping them to a sixth-place finish in League 1.

He now returns to the Crown Oil Arena for a second stint, and could make his Championship debut on Sunday against Workington Town.

Want more Love Rugby League? Add us as a preferred source on Google and ensure you never miss our exclusives and breaking news!

Warrington Wolves youngster Isaac Reid seals Rochdale Hornets loan switch as ‘fantastic relationship’ pays off

Reid has impressed for Warrington’s scholarship and reserves teams so far, but awaits his first-team bow for the Super League club.

He links up with a Rochdale side which have won their first two competitive games of the year, beating local rivals Swinton Lions in their Championship opener as well as community club Waterhead Warriors in the Second Round of the Challenge Cup.

That cup victory has earned Gary Thornton’s side a glamorous Third Round tie at home against Wigan Warriors next weekend.

Hornets chairman Andy Mazey hailed Reid’s loan acquisition, saying: “Gary Thornton identified our middle unit as an area we needed to bolster, with Jaden Dayes picking up a knock at Waterhead and the loss of Paddy Jones and Jamie Pye in pre-season.

“We have established a fantastic relationship with Warrington, and my thanks in particular go to Ryan O’Brien and Gary Chambers for allowing Isaac to return on loan.

“Isaac is a Rochdale lad, a product of the magnificent Rochdale Mayfield community club, and it’s really pleasing that as a Rochdale boy he wants to be a part of what’s going on at his hometown club.

“We look forward to welcoming Isaac, his father Andy, and the Reid family back to Rochdale Hornets.”