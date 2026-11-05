Sacked Warrington Wolves star lands shock NRL transfer chance

Zane Musgrove has been given an opportunity to resurrect his NRL career – after the former Warrington Wolves star was handed a train and trial contract by Brisbane Broncos.

Musgrove spent 2026 back in Australia playing in the Queensland Cup for the Burleigh Bears. That was after a turbulent 2025 campaign which saw him play for THREE different clubs in Super League and the Championship.

That included being cut by the Wolves before being sacked by Oldham – but now, the veteran New Zealand forward has what appears to be one last shot at a return to the NRL.

Musgrove handed NRL lifeline

The 30-year-old will spend pre-season with Brisbane after Broncos head coach Michael Maguire gave him the opportunity to potentially land an NRL deal for 2027.

He will hope to emulate the heroics and rise of Gehamat Shibasaki, who joined Brisbane on a similar deal at the start of the 2025 season and finished the year playing in the Ashes for Australia.

Brisbane executive Troy Thomson confirmed they had handed Musgrove the chance c- and it was now down to him to impress.

“Zane has been given a chance with us on a train-and-trial contract,” Thomson said. “We’ve had a fair bit of success with train-and-trial contracts.

“Gehamat joined us on a training deal and in that season he went on to win a premiership and play State of Origin and for Australia. Zane has been to a few clubs, but the deal is through our affiliate and he has got an opportunity with some weeks at the club.”

Zane Musgrove’s chequered career

The forward has had what could certainly be described as a controversial career on both sides of the world.

Musgrove has been involved in incidents on and off the field so far on both sides of the world, with his exit from St George-Illawarra Dragons in 2023 understood to be related to an altercation with current Castleford Tigers winger Mikaele Ravalawa.

He had a strong 2024 season with Warrington but was surprisingly released by the Wolves mid-year in 2025, after it emerged they had cut ties with the forward following an off-field disciplinary incident.

He then joined Oldham but was let go after being hit with a hefty eight-match ban after admitting using unacceptable language in a Challenge Cup tie.

Musgrove finished 2025 with Bradford Bulls, playing a handful of games before returning to the Queensland Cup.

But he now has a chance to crack the NRL one last time, it seems.