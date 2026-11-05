Warrington Wolves 2027 squad numbers with shock backline calls

Warrington Wolves have revealed their squad numbers for the 2027 season – with Josh Thewlis being given the number one shirt by Sam Burgess.

Burgess agreed a two-year deal to remain with the Wire for at least next season, and the club have wasted little time in publicising the make-up of his squad.

Squad numbers offer the first hints as to who will play where the following season – and Burgess has made some significant calls across his backline.

Warrington have a new number one

The biggest shock is that Thewlis will seemingly go into the season as the Wolves’ first-choice fullback.

It was assumed that Cai Taylor-Wray would get the opportunity given how he started last season, but the form of Thewlis in the second half of the campaign has proven to be significant in Burgess’ thinking, it would appear.

He has therefore been given squad number one, with Taylor-Wray having to settle for squad number 14.

Meanwhile, youngster Arron Lindop takes one of the centre jerseys after being given number three, while Jacob Gagai gets number four after the departure of Toby King.

New signing Brodie Croft wears six, with Ewan Irwin the Wire’s number seven in what looks certain to be Burgess’ first-choice half-back pairing in 2027.

Fellow new arrivals Toby Crosby and Mitchell Prest must settle for numbers outside of the frontline 17, with Crosby wearing 18 and Prest being given the number 20.

Adam Holroyd is 21, despite his future potentially drawing to a close after it emerged his services had been offered to other clubs.

Kelepi Tanginoa steps up into the starting 13 with squad number 11, after a fine first season at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

There is a heavy youthful core to the bottom end of Warrington’s squad too, with plenty of academy graduates earning squad numbers and a part in Burgess’ plans for next season and beyond.

Warrington squad numbers 2027

1. Josh Thewlis, 2. Albert Hopoate, 3. Arron Lindop, 4. Jacob Gagai, 5. Matty Ashton, 6. Brodie Croft, 7. Ewan Irwin, 8. Luke Yates, 9. Danny Walker, 10. James Harrison, 11. Kelepi Tanginoa, 12. Sam Stone, 13. Ben Currie, 14. Cai Taylor-Wray, 15. Toff Sipley, 16. Liam Byrne, 17. Luke Thomas, 18. Toby Crosby, 19. Leon Hayes, 20. Mitchell Prest, 21. Adam Holroyd, 22. Josh Smith, 23. Lachlan Webster, 24. Jake Thewlis, 25. Charlie McKler, 26. Ewan Smith, 27. Ben Hartill, 28. Tom McKinney, 29. Zack Gardner, 30. Pat Irwin.