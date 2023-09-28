I’s dotted and T’s Cross-ed: Salford Red Devils tie key back down on long-term deal

Salford Red Devils have tonight announced that influential centre Deon Cross has signed a new two-year deal running until the end of 2025, with a further 12 months available in the club’s favour.

Cross arrived in Greater Manchester from Widnes Vikings ahead of last season, and under Paul Rowley has been transformed from an out and out winger to a natural-looking centre.

Off-contract, the 27-year-old spoke exclusively to Love Rugby League earlier in the year and told us he wanted to stick around in the pack at the Salford Stadium, with the ball in the club’s court.

With the confirmation of his new deal tonight, particularly given the length of it, it’s evident that Rowley and those in charge at the Salford Stadium see the England Knights international as a key cog in their system.

Salford Red Devils tie Deon Cross down with long-term deal

St Helens-born Cross started 29 games this year as Salford narrowly missed out on the play-offs, crossing for five tries. That takes his tally to 58 appearances and 18 tries overall in the two seasons he’s spent with the Red Devils.

Having got the centre’s signature, boss Rowley re-enforced his delight at being able to continue the journey with the versatile back. The boss told Salford’s club website: “Myself and the group are delighted that Deon has extended his contract.

“He has had an incredible journey in rugby league and we look forward to being a part of it going forward – and helping him continue his remarkable progression.”

Meanwhile, Director of Rugby & Operations Ian Blease praised the 27-year-old’s character, adding: “He is a player who embodies dedication and hard work.

“To see how he prepares for a game leaves me with no surprise when he performs to a high standard on the weekend. I am delighted we have been able to retain his services for the next few years.

“Deon is a first-class person and to see him pull on an England Knights jersey last year was a very proud moment for everyone at the club. I look forward to seeing him progress even further in 2024!”

Salford still to make further announcements

Over the last week or so, the Red Devils have slowly been drip-feeding us – along with most other clubs – information on the futures of their current squad.

Veteran duo James Greenwood and Rhys Williams were confirmed as departing prior to their final game of the year against Catalans Dragons.

Earlier this week, the announcement of Matty Costello’s departure then came, with the back heading to the Championship and re-joining Barrow Raiders for 2024.

Following tonight’s confirmation that Cross is sticking around, Salford now have four remaining off-contract stars – Danny Addy, Amir Bourouh, Ben Hellewell and Ken Sio. Boss Rowley has already told the media that the last of those will be re-signing, though nothing is official yet.

