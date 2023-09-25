Salford Red Devils confirm another exit having missed out on play-offs; Championship move on cards for ace
Salford Red Devils have tonight confirmed that off-contract ace Matty Costello will be leaving the club, with reports today suggesting he’s set to join Championship side Barrow Raiders ahead of 2024.
Billinge-born Costello has spent the last three years with the Red Devils, offering versatility as a centre or a winger, though has never been a regular starter under Paul Rowley.
Having made 11 appearances in his first year at the club, Rowley came in ahead of 2022 and he featured just four times last term, sent out on loan to Newcastle Thunder and Barrow.
2023 has seen him appear nine times for the Greater Manchester outfit, frequently an unused 18th man. The majority of his appearances this year came in the early stages of the campaign, actually getting on the field just twice since May. Examiner Live reported that Costello was going to re-join Barrow for 2024, and Salford have now confirmed his departure.
Salford Red Devils confirm Matty Costello departure; Championship return expected
In the usual type of statement clubs announce departures in, the 25-year-old expressed his gratitude to all at the club for the love they’ve shown during his time there via the Red Devils’ website.
He said: “I have made great memories – with some great friends – playing for Salford, and threw 100% in every time I wore a red shirt.
“I would like to say a big thank you to all the staff members and players that I have worked with during my time at the club, for making it an enjoyable place to come to work every day.
“And to the fans, for making two stands sound like four on game days!”
Talks ongoing with other off-contract Red Devils aces
Salford had already confirmed the departures of two off-contract veterans in Rhys Williams and James Greenwood. In their statement confirming that pair’s future, they said talks were ongoing with all of the other off-contract members in Rowley’s squad, and they’ve used the same line again in today’s announcement.
Including flier Ken Sio, who boss Rowley has already confirmed should be re-signing, there are five members of the Red Devils pack whose future remains unclear.
Deon Cross is one of them, and he told Love Rugby League that he wants to stick around for 2024 and beyond. The other off-contract trio are Danny Addy, Amir Bourouh and Ben Hellewell.
READ NEXT: Every Super League player out of contract at the end of 2023