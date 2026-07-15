Hull KR’s triple injury boost before Warrington Wolves clash

Hull KR have received a triple boost, with Dean Hadley, Arthur Mourgue and Tom Amone all set to make their retruns this weekend.

The trio have all spent varying times on the sidelines, with Mourgue the longest absentee after a second pectoral injury he suffered in May, a setback suffered on his return from the same injury suffered in February.

Hadley and Amone have both missed two games after clashing heads in the loss to Leeds Rhinos. Hadley had to overcome concussion protocols while Amone suffered a fractured eye socket.

But all three will come back into contention when they take on Warrington Wolves this Saturday.

“Arthur got through today and he’s good to go. It’s great to have him back and Dean Hadley will be coming back as well,” Peters said.

“Dean is massive. Both players are really important to us. Tom Amone is back in this week as well. There are three players there that will help the team, provide some energy and it’s good to have them back in.

“Arthur has had a tough season. He came back strong in pre-season, looked sharp and he put some size on but he had that injury early on and he came back and did the same injury. We needed to make sure and wait until he felt confident enough to be able to play again and he certainly is now.

“He’s big, but Dean Hadley is massive to our pack and he’s so underrated and I’m glad he’s getting recognised with England squads because he’s very important to what we do.

“I’d like to think it gives a huge lift to the group. On the back of last week, we weren’t happy with that performance so we’re looking forward now and those three guys can certainly help.”