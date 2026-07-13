Round 18 of the Super League season delivered entertainment aplenty with a handful of tight encounters: but did the crowds reflect that?

Seven Super League games took place over the course of the weekend, including the headline acts which saw Wigan host local foes Warrington and Hull KR welcome Wakefield Trinity.

In a pretty good round for crowds across the competition on the whole, here’s a look at every Super League attendance from the weekend just gone…

York Knights 20-16 Hull FC: 5,359

York kickstarted the weekend with a win on home soil against out-of-form Hull in front of just over 5,000. That’s a mid-table crows in terms of the attendances the Knights have had at the LNER Community Stadium this term.

With this being York’s first Super League season, it’s difficult to compare crowds against the same opposition, but after a dig through the archives we’ve found their last home game against Hull came in 1997. A Divisional Premiership clash ended 50-12 to the visitors at the Huntington Stadium, watched by 1,268.

Huddersfield Giants 14-30 Bradford Bulls: 3,969

Huddersfield’s torrid campaign continued on Friday night as they were beaten at home by Bradford, with the crowd the Giants’ fifth-lowest of the year so far in Super League.

Comparatively, 6,145 watched the Bulls’ last visit to the Accu Stadium back in July 2014, with the Giants 52-26 winners on that occasion.

Wigan Warriors 30-18 Warrington Wolves: 16,621

Wigan recorded their biggest attendance of the year so far as they beat Warrington on Friday night, albeit by the thinnest of margins with ONE more spectator present than against Hull FC in Round 2!

Interestingly, this was Wire’s first visit to The Brick Community Stadium since a 40-4 win in July 2024 which was watched by 15,764. That’s due to last year’s clash being moved to Las Vegas.

Leigh Leopards 24-18 Castleford Tigers: 8,567

Leigh just about got the job done against Castleford on Saturday afternoon, and did so in front of their third-best crowd of the year at the Leopards’ Den.

The Tigers also suffered defeat at Leigh in their previous visit in August 2025, which was seen by 8,330. Another increase year-on-year.

Hull KR 6-20 Wakefield Trinity: Unknown

We still don’t know the attendance at Craven Park at the weekend at the time of writing, with Hull KR well beaten by Wakefield on Saturday evening.

We can’t use it for any comparisons as things stand, but when Rovers beat Trinity on home soil in June 2025, 11,146 were in attendance.

Catalans Dragons 6-28 Leeds Rhinos: 7,867

Super League table-toppers Leeds were comfortable winners in Perpignan on Saturday night as they beat Catalans in front of just shy of 8,000.

This was the Dragons’ third-lowest Super League home crowd of the year, and also down on the 8,125 that saw them beat the Rhinos 11-0 back in March 2025.

St Helens 0-46 Toulouse Olympique: Unknown

The shock scoreline of the weekend came in Sunday afternoon’s closing game as Toulouse inflicted Saints’ heaviest-ever defeat at the BrewDog Stadium. At the time of writing, no attendance has been publicised.

We’re unable to compare as a result, but Olympique’s only previous visit came back in September 2022 when Saints were 36-16 victors in front of a crowd of 13,112. Just a few weeks later, they’d win the last of their four successive Super League titles.