Hull FC-bound Leigh star Bailey Hodgson has been sidelined ahead of the Leopards’ clash against his soon-to-be employers by a grim elbow infection which required surgery.

Saturday evening sees in-form Leigh travel to out-of-form Hull, where utility back Hodgson will be playing his rugby from 2027 onwards, as exclusively revealed by LoveRugbyLeague back in May.

Hodgson was among a plethora of absentees as Adrian Lam’s Leopards narrowly beat former club Castleford Tigers on home soil last weekend.

And now, it’s been confirmed that his absence may go on for a while yet having picked up a nasty infection which has required him to go under the knife.

Hull FC-bound Leigh star Bailey Hodgson sidelined as GRIM injury revealed

Head coach Lam undertook pre-match media duties on Wednesday afternoon ahead of the trip to Hull.

Providing an update on Hodgson, the Papua New Guinean said: “He missed the game last-minute last week because he had an infection in his elbow.

“Since then, he’s been admitted to hospital and has stayed in fro a couple of nights. He had an operation, because there was some danger around the infection site.

“It’s not good news for us, he’s certainly not going to play this week now, and we don’t know how many weeks ahead he’s going to miss.

“We’ve checked in on him and he’s doing okay. It’s unfortunate the way it’s come about. He got a cut and then it’s infected an area where he’s had some screws in it previously.

“Tesi (Niu) and Bailey Hodgson both went in for surgery yesterday (Tuesday). Both are out now and both are on the mend, but Tesi is (out for) the rest of the season.

It was the MCL (Medial Collateral Ligament) rupture and also a cartilage that was cracked and lifted, a dangerous one.”

Leopards’ squad for Hull clash

Leigh have won nine of their last 11 games and moved up into the Super League play-off spots last weekend on points difference.

Their trip to Hull marks one of just three remaining away games during the nine rounds that remain of the ‘regular’ season.

On his squad, Lam detailed: “The team won’t change too much from last week, but there is the possible selection of Frankie Halton.

“He’s a 50/50, and we’re going to give him right up until kick-off to be ready.

“Nathan Wilde and Will Brough might come into consideration having been out on loan, but the overall bulk of the players will be the same.

“Andy Badrock has been out long-term, Joe Ofahengaue will come into consideration (next week ahead of the game against Warrington Wolves).

“AJ Towse is still a couple of weeks out. (Robbie) Mulhern might be two weeks, and Jacob Alick-Wiencke is two weeks, as well.”

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