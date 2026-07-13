Hull KR star Peta Hiku has landed a one-match ban following his sin bin in their defeat to Wakefield Trinity, Love Rugby League can reveal.

20-time New Zealand international Hiku was shown a yellow card during the first half of Saturday evening’s 20-6 loss to Wakefield at Craven Park for a tackle off the ball.

He has subsequently been charged by the Match Review Panel (MRP) for that incident, and the penalty points received have taken him over the six-point threshold for a suspension.

Accordingly, the 33-year-old has copped a one-match ban which will see him miss Rovers’ crucial clash away against his former club Warrington Wolves on Saturday afternoon.

Peta Hiku banned ahead of Warrington Wolves clash in big Hull KR blow

Willie Peters’ side make the trip to the Halliwell Jones Stadium sat fifth on the Super League ladder, locked level on 22 competition points with sixth-placed Leigh Leopards and seventh-placed St Helens.

Owing to their involvement in the World Club Challenge back in February, the reigning Super League champions have a game in hand on both of those sides, which will come at home against Warrington next month.

Sam Burgess’ Wire side have lost their last two games, now sitting a place above KR and two competition points better off than them.

Only table-toppers Leeds Rhinos are able to better the Robins’ points difference across the whole competition though, so if they are able to achieve victory on Saturday at the HJ in the absence of Hiku, they would leapfrog Warrington.

Gisborne-born Hiku, who has over 201 NRL appearances on his CV, has scored eight tries in 22 appearances across all competitions for KR so far this term.

Having been with Rovers since the start of the 2024 campaign, and played a key role in their treble-winning campaign last season, he is now nearing the landmark of 100 appearances in their colours.

Due to his suspension though, he will miss out on a return to the HJ this weekend having spent the second half of the 2017 campaign with Warrington and enjoying plenty of success with ten tries scored in 11 appearances.

Positively for Rovers, Hiku’s ban is just for one game, so he will be back in contention for their derby clash away against Hull FC at the MKM Stadium in Round 20.