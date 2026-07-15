We’re into the final third of the Super League season – and the play-offs looks like it is a seven-team shootout for six places.

Some of those clubs are more guaranteed of a place in the top six than others, of course. But there are a whole heap of narratives and talking points – including who will be in the top two and get the first round off, who finishes in the top four: and which big name misses out altogether.

So with nine rounds left, we’ve predicted how we think the race will finish..

7. St Helens

Yes – we are predicting a slice of Super League history with St Helens missing out on the play-offs for the first time in the competition’s 30-year timeline.

Based on what Paul Rowley’s side have served up lately, coupled with a very difficult run-in, it’s no real surprise. The Saints have it all on to turn it around from here without question, though there is no doubting they have the quality within their ranks to spring a surprise.

But right now, with so many big teams still to play, particularly late on, it would be just that: a surprise. Of the seven teams in the running, they’re outsiders.

6. Warrington Wolves

Warrington’s run-in isn’t as bad as the Saints’, but it’s difficult to make a case for them pushing their way towards the top four as things stand.

The Wire have slipped badly in recent weeks, undoubtedly not helped by a mounting injury crisis, but also with many of the senior players that have been on the field simply not doing enough.

However, they do have the edge on the Saints, and it’ll be tight in and around the positions between seventh and fifth.. but we think the Wire make it. Which is no great shock!

5. Hull KR

Yes, the defending champions are finishing as low as fifth in our prediction for how it will finish after 27 rounds!

Willie Peters’ side will obviously have enough to make it through to the play-offs, that much is a near certainty. But they’ll have to do it the hard way if they want to get all the way back to Old Trafford, likely with away fixtures all the way. Can they retain the title? Of course. But they’ll have to up it based on what they’ve done over the last few weeks..

4. Leigh Leopards

That means we have two somewhat surprising sides making the top four! Leigh have only just come into the top six but they are only a solitary victory off the top four as things stand, with a very favourable run-in including a large portion of home games.

Adrian Lam’s side are improving every week, and they will be quietly confident that they can get themselves into a position where they will be at home in the opening round of the play-offs by virtue of a top four finish.

The Leopards are coming!

3. Wakefield Trinity

It’s another surprise in third, at least based on what many were predicting pre-season. But Wakefield Trinity have improved as 2026 has gone on and with that in mind, it’s hard to see them outside of the top four as things stand right now.

Daryl Powell’s side have claimed some big scalps in recent weeks and if they continue their fine form with a win at Bradford on Thursday evening, they could end the weekend with a four-point gap over the team in fourth.

With just eight rounds left by that point, that’s a big margin!

2. Wigan Warriors

The top two is perhaps slightly less surprising. We’re going with Matt Peet’s Wigan in second, reflecting the fact that as it stands right now, they’re probably just a fraction behind only one team.

Wigan look favourites to claim that second place in the top two and get the opening week of the play-offs off. With their big hitters coming back, it would take a brave individual to bet against the Warriors walking out at Old Trafford yet again come October.

1. Leeds Rhinos

That means it’s Brad Arthur’s Rhinos who will finish the regular season on top of the table – securing their first trophy for over six years in the process.

Leeds have undoubtedly been the most consistent team throughout the first 18 rounds, which is the one thing that really matters when it comes to claiming the League Leader’s Shield.

Can they go all the way at Old Trafford? They definitely have the quality – and if they end the season on top, they’ll give themselves the best chance of a first league title since 2017.