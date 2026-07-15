Toulouse Olympique forward Ellis Gillam has completed a season-long loan deal to return to Championship outfit Barrow Raiders for the remainder of 2026.

28-year-old Cumbrian Gillam, who began his career at Whitehaven, departed Barrow ahead of the 2025 campaign to pursue a deal with Toulouse.

Having initially moved over to France on a two-month trial, the front-rower earned himself a permanent deal with Olympique, who he has now made 21 appearances for across all competitions.

Just five of those appearances though have been made this season in Super League, and in search of more regular game time, he has sealed a return to Barrow on a loan deal which runs until the end of the year.

Toulouse Olympique star Ellis Gillam makes season-long Championship loan return with Barrow Raiders

Set to turn 29 in October, 71 of Gillam’s 161 career appearances to date have been made in Raiders colours having spent three seasons with them between 2022 and 2024.

As his return to Craven Park on loan was announced, he said: “I’m excited to get back involved with the group, who have been playing some outstanding rugby throughout the season.

“It’ll be nice to see a few familiar faces, and hopefully play my part in helping the club enjoy a successful end to the year.”

Gillam’s career so far has seen him don a shirt for Rochdale Hornets as well as Haven, Barrow and current parent club Toulouse, with 20 tries scored.

He returns to the Raiders with Paul Crarey’s side sat fourth on the Championship ladder having lost only four of their 14 league games so far this term.

As the run-in to the play-offs begins, which this year involve the top ten teams in the second tier, the Cumbrian outfit travel to fellow high-flyers Widnes Vikings on Saturday evening.

Head coach Crarey added: “It’s great news for the club that fan favourite and local lad Ellis has returned to the club until the end of the season.

“Ellis was fantastic in his time with us the first time around, with his form earning him a full-time contract with Toulouse.

“Ellis hasn’t been getting the regular game time he wants, and despite better offers from other Championship clubs, he has decided to give his all for his hometown club.

“Everyone is excited to welcome him back, and we look forward to seeing him in the Barrow colours once more.”

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