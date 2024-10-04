Hull KR are on the cusp of history, but standing between them and a maiden visit to Old Trafford are Sam Burgess’ Warrington Wolves.

Both teams have had stellar seasons, and come into the playoffs in very good touch, both winning four of their past five matches; and they were nip and tuck in the fight for the League Leaders Shield too.

But with little to separate the sides, it could come down to which players are able to get the best of their opposite man. But, which battles will be the key ones to watch?

Here are some key head-to-heads to watch out for as Hull KR take on Warrington Wolves.

Mikey Lewis v George Williams

Arguably the two best halfbacks in Super League are going to have a direct shootout at Craven Park tonight, and you’d think the winner will guide their side to Old Trafford.

Mikey Lewis has been in red-hot form this season, and fully warrants his Man of Steel nomination; however, Williams is also a fantastic player too and the pair will likely bring the best out of each other.

Both halfbacks are the heartbeat of their sides in attack, and can create a chance out of nothing with their keen eye for space. They are also potent threats with ball-in-hand, which makes them such a threat at the line. This could also have ramifications on the England squad for the Samoa series.

Niall Evalds v Matt Dufty

Two players who have taken their games to new heights this season are battleing it out at fullback, and this should be a really interesting contest.

Niall Evalds has taken incredibly well to life at Craven Park since making the switch this off-season, and upon his move to fullback has become a crucial part of the Robins’ attack with 20 assists in his 23 Super League showings.

His opposite number, Dufty, has also improved rapidly this year since the arrival of Sam Burgess, and he has become the key to Warrington’s attack too. The Australian’s speed makes him a genuine threat in broken field, and he blends this nicely with an ability to slice through a defensive line. This should be a brilliant contest.

Matt Parcell v Danny Walker

The focus might be on other players in the spine, but the hookers will also have a big say in the outcome of the game. Retiring KR man, Matt Parcell, has really hit a purple patch towards the back end of the season, and he has really helped his side regather momentum when it looked like they were petering out.

He blends control with an ability to inject some real fizz into an attack, and can be a threat himself with a snipe. His opposite number, Danny Walker, has also really come into his own this year, and fully deserves his spot in the Dream Team.

Walker is a real threat around the ruck with his own sniping ability, and he also loves to play with quick-ball, which in turn brings the best out of Williams too.

Peta Hiku v Rodrick Tai

A slightly left-field choice here, but the new arrivals have really added a fresh dynamic to their respective backlines, and will likely have a big role to play in the game tonight.

Since returning to his natural position of centre, Hiku has been fantastic all season. He has really added some strike to the backline, and has quickly become one of his side’s chief ball carriers and meter-makers too.

On the flip side, Tai has grown as the season has gone on, and seems to have hit top form at the perfect time. He’s incredibly powerful in the contact, but also has some serious pace which makes him a real handful. This will certainly be an interesting match-up tonight.

