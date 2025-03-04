Hull KR have revealed that off-season recruit Rhyse Martin will be sidelined for around four months with a quadricep injury.

Back-rower Martin – who joined the Robins from fellow Super League outfit Leeds Rhinos ahead of 2025 – was forced off in the first half of last Thursday night’s 42-0 victory against Salford Red Devils at Craven Park.

Pulling up after kicking a goal, he eventually left the field a few minutes later after taking in a carry.

Hull KR reveal huge injury blow to overseas recruit as lengthy return timeline established

The veteran Papua New Guinea international wasn’t able to return to the action against Salford.

And ahead of the Robins’ trip to St Helens in Round 4 on Friday evening, KR have now confirmed that the 32-year-old will be out for a pretty lengthy period with surgery to come.

Posting on their X account (@hullkrofficial) on Tuesday afternoon, the club wrote: “Hull KR can confirm second-rower Rhyse Martin sustained a quadricep injury in the win over Salford Red Devils.

“The injury will require surgery later this week with an estimated recovery time of four months.

“We’re with you, Rhyse ❤️”