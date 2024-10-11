Hull FC confirm eighth signing for 2025 as Salford Red Devils utility joins

Hull FC have confirmed the signing of Australian half-back Cade Cust from Salford Red Devils on a two-year contract from 2025.

The 26-year-old becomes Hull’s eighth confirmed signing ahead of next season, with Jordan Abdull (Hull KR), Aidan Sezer (Wests Tigers), Jordan Rapana (Canberra Raiders), John Asiata, Zak Hardaker, Oliver Holmes (all Leigh Leopards) and Amir Bourouh (Salford Red Devils) have already been announced.

Cust, who can play half-back or hooker, will again link up with incoming Hull head coach John Cartwright, who was an assistant coach at Manly Sea Eagles during Cust’s time with the NRL club between 2019 and 2020.

“Cade will offer us some really impressive depth across some of our key positions in the spine,” Hull’s director of rugby Richie Myler said.

“He’s at a perfect age where he’s got some good experience under his belt in some excellent setups on both sides of the world, but still got prime years ahead of him which we hope to get out of him here in West Hull.

“Utility players are invaluable in modern rugby league, and alongside his enthusiasm and determination, we’re excited to see what Cade can add to us on the field in 2025.”

Cade Cust ‘jumped’ at the opportunity to link up with John Cartwright again

Cust made 27 appearances in the NRL with Manly Sea Eagles between 2019 and 2021 whilst earning representative honours for the Indigenous All Stars.

The New South Welshman made the move over to England with Wigan Warriors in 2022, spending two seasons with the club before joining Salford ahead of this season, making more than 50 appearances in Super League to date.

“The opportunity to play under Carty (John Cartwright) was a no-brainer for me – when he gave me a call I jumped at it,” Cust said. “Now I can’t wait to get started and meet everyone involved within the club.

“I feel like I have a few doubters, so getting a chance to prove people wrong is when I thrive and I look forward to setting a tone in pre-season and then into the games ahead.

“I really cannot wait for the two years ahead and playing a part in helping get the club back on track.”

