Hull FC’s players fuelled up for Friday night’s game at Leigh Leopards with meals bought on the services due to delays caused by a serious crash on the M62, interim head coach Andy Last confirmed.

The Black and Whites are no strangers to lengthy journeys, but Friday afternoon’s trip from West Hull to the Leopards’ Den totalled almost four hours.

That was as a result of a serious three-vehicle crash on the M62 involving a motorcycle, a car and a trailer.

Lane closures were in place in both directions of the motorway between junction 22 near Saddleworth and 23 at Huddersfield due to the incident.

Friday night’s other Super League game between Leeds Rhinos and Huddersfield Giants at Headingley had to be delayed by 15 minutes due to players and officials being stuck in the same traffic.

And though Hull managed to get to Leigh on time, their plans were heavily disrupted.

Hull FC coach reveals disrupted travel plans ahead of Leigh Leopards thumping

An Airlie Birds side which showed seven changes from their defeat at Bradford Bulls five days prior included plenty of youth, and went on to be beaten 42-6 at Leigh.

Post-match, interim head coach Last revealed how their build-up had been affected, detailing: “We had some adversity on the way in.

“We normally travel a bit earlier, get to a hotel, have a pre-match meal. We have a meeting, and then an hour to have a bit of stretch.

“But unfortunately, there was an accident on the M62, and we had to go to the services.

“They (the players) got themselves something to eat and it was like an old under-11s school trip at one point!

“The lads managed that adversity. We got here at 6.20pm and we went out and attacked the game.

“It’s been a challenging day and there were some challenges in the game.

“We ended up with three HIAs in the game with Will Hutchinson, Will Kirby, and Jake Arthur. They were all in the first half (and all passed).

“Unfortunately, we just didn’t have the legs in the second half to proper take the fight to Leigh.”

Hull have now lost five of their last six Super League games and return to action on June 5 with another trip on the M62, this time to Warrington Wolves.