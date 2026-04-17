Hull FC confirm Steve McNamara as John Cartwright steps down

Hull FC have confirmed the appointment of Steve McNamara as their head coach from 2027 – while John Cartwright has stepped aside with immediate effect.

McNamara, the former England and Catalans Dragons head coach, has been secured after the Black and Whites paid a ‘substantial fee’ to buy him out of his contract with Warrington Wolves.

Though he won’t arrive until 2027, the club has confirmed that Cartwright has coached his final game for the club after Thursday’s defeat to St Helens. He remains employed by the club but will now be taking up his day-to-day duties moving forward. Assistant coach Andy Last has been placed in temporary charge for the remainder of the season. He previously took on a similar role in 2020, guiding the club to the play-offs.

In a club statement, the club said: “Hull FC and Warrington Wolves can jointly confirm that an agreement has been reached which will see Steve McNamara become Hull FC’s new head coach for the 2027 Super League season. As part of the agreement, Hull FC has paid a substantial transfer fee to secure McNamara’s services.

“McNamara remains fully committed to his current role as assistant coach at Warrington Wolves for the remainder of the 2026 campaign before taking up his new position at the MKM Stadium. Both clubs will continue to work closely to ensure a smooth transition at the conclusion of the current season.”

On McNamara’s appointment, Hull FC Chairman Andrew Thirkill, said: “We believe Steve is the right person to lead Hull FC into our next phase and are thrilled with his appointment.

“His experience, leadership and standards will be critical as we build a team capable of competing consistently at the top of Super League.”