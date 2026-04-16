Hull FC look set to be without another key forward for a prolonged period – after Sam Lisone suffered a suspected torn bicep.

Lisone managed just 16 minutes from the bench during Thursday night’s clash with St Helens, coming off the field in visible discomfort with a problem concerning his arm.

And later on in the game, Lisone was seen on the bench wearing an arm sling – with Sky Sports confirming that the early prognosis was that the former Leeds Rhinos man had indeed torn his bicep.

That would be another devastating blow for John Cartwright’s side, who are already without a string of senior players, many of them in the pack.

Lisone has been a useful addition since joining from the Rhinos at the start of this season but if the initial fears over a bicep injury are confirmed, then it will almost certainly be a long-term absence for the big forward.

The likes of Herman Ese’ese are yet to feature this season, while Jed Cartwright’s season has again been punctured by injury.

FC then lost both John Asiata and Arthur Romano to long-term injury setbacks in the Hull derby a fortnight ago, and it appears as though their injury issues are set to be compounded further.

Without Lisone, Hull suffered another defeat on Thursday evening against the table-topping Saints on a night which could yet prove to be Cartwright’s last.

Following his explosive press conference last week in which he said he felt ‘betrayed’ about the manner of Hull’s communication towards him over the decision to part company, there is increasing speculation Cartwright could now be set to leave sooner than at the end of the season.

But whoever is coaching Hull next week, they will almost certainly do so without Lisone and his services.

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