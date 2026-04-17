Hull FC enter new realm of scrutiny with John Cartwright saga done

The only real surprise is that John Cartwright lasted one more game.

The now ex-Hull FC head coach waved goodbye to a band of supporters who stayed to show their support for him after their defeat to St Helens. It reduced him to tears. It felt like a farewell, and it was.

Once Hull’s decision makers opted to cut short his stay to bring in Steve McNamara, he was never going to last the year. His press conference on Monday reaffirmed it and the response of fans and players at the MKM Stadium on Thursday confirmed it for good.

CEO Richie Myler received a smattering of boos. Cartwright was vocally cheered near the end. The players waited until Cartwright went down the tunnel, they followed him. That wasn’t just symbolic, it was intentional.

Starting with Myler, it’s only fair and important to point out that the jeering was not stadium-wide. Clearly, some people feel the handling of Cartwright’s exit has been messy and in all truth, it has been.

The timing was probably forced. With so many Super League clubs jumping on the coaching merry-go-round, Hull, feeling they needed to head into a new direction, most likely felt compelled to act decisively and get their man. With that, they had to treat Cartwright in a brutal and cold way.

They knew who they wanted, they got him. You do have to admire the club’s proactivity in that regard, even though it resulted in quite a cruel end for a coach who has undoubtedly had a positive impact on the club.

John Cartwright can leave with his head held high. He brought to Hull FC what they have lacked woefully for years; competitiveness, spirit, belief. He did a good job and nobody can take that away from him.

Ultimately, this appointment will be scrutinised more than most given the nature of it. Myler will have to accept that. But at the same time, I’d bet a pound that most Hull FC fans are happy with the new appointment, even if they are uneasy about the handling dealt to the man before him.

The interesting part of this situation now is the relationship between players and the club. They put on a united front for their coach, and it’s clear there is some tension between those on the pitch and those at board level.

Their response on the field next week will be fascinating. Most of those on the field last night are under contract next year, that only adds to the challenge ahead.

The reality is that to date, the squad has underachieved this year. Injuries are a mitigation but they still haven’t hit the heights they’d have hoped. It feels like if the matter isn’t dealt with, this season could get away from them, badly.

As for McNamara, he gets the job he most likely always wanted. Hull and proud, he returns home. He has a big job on his hands, anyone in this hot seat does. But his pedigree and, crucially, understanding of the club and the city is almost unmatched.

How far can he take them? Who knows. Unless there are players moved on under contract, he will be limited on the recruitment front, and it feels like until the club changes its training facilities, the injuries that plague them year on year won’t change.

It is a club with huge potential, of that there is no doubt. But unlocking it isn’t as simple as it might seem on the surface.

2027 is a long way away, but already, Hull FC have ensured they will be one of the most intriguing narratives of the year.