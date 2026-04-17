Wakefield Trinity star Jazz Tevaga will miss the club’s next two games due to suspension – but he will be out for even longer than that with the knee injury sustained in the incident that earned him a ban.

Tevaga was handed a ban by the Rugby Football League earlier this week after kicking out at Wigan Warriors winger Liam Marshall during Trinity’s loss in the Challenge Cup last weekend.

That was after Tevaga’s knee got trapped in a tackle underneath Marshall, with the Wakefield forward in visible discomfort after the incident.

And while Powell did not want to be drawn on the controversy surrounding Tevaga’s ban, he admitted it was ‘immaterial’ anyway – with injury set to rule him out for longer than that. Tevaga is likely to miss at least a month of action as a result.

“Yeah, it is what it is,” Powell said. “I think he’s going to be out for longer than that with the injury that he sustained in the incident.

“That’s a four to six week injury, so the ban and is kind of irrelevant for Jazz now with that injury. I spoke about it last week and moved on from that now. I think (Jay) Pittsy has been doing an awesome job at 13 and he’ll continue to do that.

“He’s hyper-extended his knee there. He had a scan, he’s in a brace at the moment. It might be four weeks, it might be six weeks.”

Meanwhile, there is bad news for one of Wakefield’s outstanding performers in 2026, Isaiah Vagana. He is set to miss the next couple of weeks with two separate injuries.

“He played on last week, but he had a bit of a shoulder problem and a bit of an ankle problem,” Powell said. He’s had scans. There’s nothing major in either of them.

“He probably misses a couple of weeks, just to get him sorted. He’s played massive minutes for us and he’s been phenomenal.”