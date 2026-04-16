Hull FC coach John Cartwright admits he isn’t sure if he has coached the Black and Whites for the final time – and that a series of meetings in the coming days will determine whether he is in charge next week.

Cartwright’s side fell short against Super League leaders St Helens on an emotionally-charged evening at the MKM Stadium – which saw the Australian leave the field with his players in a show of unity, and many fans stay behind to applaud him despite them suffering a fifth defeat in eight league games.

After his explosive outburst this week about the way he felt he had been treated by the club’s hierarchy, Cartwright’s future is now firmly under the microscope – with the general consensus he will not be in charge to face Castleford next weekend.

And when asked post-match about whether this was his last stand, he said it will only become clear in the days ahead.

He said: “I honestly don’t know. I’ll let the dust settle on that. I’ve got a couple of meetings early next week and then we’ll find out.”

Cartwright was visibly emotional post-match, and admitted to being taken aback by the support he had received from the club’s fans throughout his 18 months in charge: which now appears to be rapidly heading for a conclusion.

“It means a lot,” he said. “I didn’t expect this sort of thing. It’s hit me all of a sudden. It means a lot to me.

“They’re very passionate fans and they’ll have their opinion on something and they’ll make it known. They’re the best fans I’ve ever come cross and the players gave themselves something to cheer but just like the last game, we lacked a bit of polish and some things went against us. They never gave up.”

He continued: “I get away from that by being at training with these guys, this is my happy place when I’m here because they look after each other. They’re all waiting over there. I’m blessed and privileged to be part of a great group of guys and a great club.

And Cartwright insisted he felt his players showed their loyalty towards him with the manner of their display, adding: “It’s hard to play with that sort of emotion every week. There was definitely a response, the way they went about their business.”