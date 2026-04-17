Former Super League man Anthony Walker has joined Championship outfit Hunslet on a one-week loan deal alongside Brandon Pickersgill.

15-time Wales international Walker began his career at St Helens, and featured for them in Super League as well as Wakefield Trinity.

Having turned 34 in December, the forward has gone on to rack up over 200 career appearances, scoring 30 tries in the process across all competitions and becoming a stalwart of the second tier.

Having joined the Parksiders from fellow Championship side North Wales Crusaders amid their financial woes, he will don a Hunslet shirt this weekend in the 1895 Cup as they travel to Oldham in a First Round tie.

When he features on Sunday, Hunslet will officially become the tenth club he has represented in his career – after Saints, Whitehaven, Rochdale Hornets, Wakefield, Dewsbury Rams, Bradford Bulls, Widnes Vikings, Swinton Lions and Crusaders.

Former St Helens and Wakefield ace Anthony Walker among duo to join Hunslet on loan

Walker’s short-term loan move to the South Leeds Stadium comes after parent club Crusaders withdrew from their own First Round tie against Midlands Hurricanes in the 1895 Cup, with the Welsh side’s financial woes reaching a new low.

He arrives at Hunslet ahead of this weekend’s cup tie alongside experienced Keighley Cougars back Pickersgill.

Unlike Walker at Crusaders, Pickersgill has found game time hard to come by so far this year with Keighley, playing just once for the Cougars in 2026 against community club Heworth in the Challenge Cup.

A unused 18th man on three occasions since then, the playmaker – who turned 29 last month – has 130 appearances and 53 tries on his CV across all competitions.

The bulk of those came in a Bradford shirt, with games also played for London Skolars, Featherstone Rovers and Halifax Panthers as well as current parent club Keighley.

Accordingly, Hunslet will officially become the sixth different club of his career when he dons their shirt in the 1895 Cup against Oldham on Sunday afternoon.

Kyle Trout’s Parksiders make the trip over the Pennines after back-to-back wins over Keighley and Newcastle Thunder in the Championship.

WATCH THE NEW EPISODE OF THE LRL PODCAST!