The CEO of the NRL, Andrew Abdo, has admitted there are ‘pros and cons’ surrounding the prospect of moving Super League back to a winter competition should they assume control of the league.

Abdo has held extensive discussions with Rugby League Commercial and the Rugby Football League this week as all parties look to find an arrangement that will allow the sport’s premier competitions to work together.

The NRL are keen to partner with Super League to aid their latest broadcast deal negotiations, with a theory that a global rights deal will help them increase the price tag with broadcasters.

But with that, there have been suggestions that the NRL would want Super League to revert back to a winter schedule, which would mean the sport is player all-year round across both hemispheres.

Quizzed about that prospect by Love Rugby League, Abdo refused to rule it out.

It’s a really good question. These are the things that need to be worked out. And the thing is there are clear pros and cons for it in both cases. Obviously playing in the summer here like Super League does not is that you’re not clashing with the hugely popular Premier League.

“But equally, creating a global calendar is pretty compelling. So as I say, there are pros and cons. That’s not something we really have a fixed view on yet though. Those are the things that need to be worked out. But ultimately the answer will be: what is going to be what our customers wants and what’s going to service our existing fans and help us win new ones.”

For all parties, time is of the essence, with Super League’s current broadcasting rights expiring at the end of the season. Abdo admitted that developments were required, and in a relatively short period of time.

“The objective is to grow the game and globalise it and broadcasting is how you reach people,” he said. “Broadcast is an incredibly important piece of the puzzle and we’re at a critical stage in relation to the rights cycle. If we are going to do something together, then it’s really important we’re able to influence the growth of the game.

“That needs to happen over the course of the next few weeks and months.”