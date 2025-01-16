Hull FC have confirmed that Jordan Abdull’s second stint at the club is over with immediate effect – having agreed to release the half-back before he could make an appearance for the Black and Whites.

Abdull rejoined Hull at the start of pre-season, after agreeing to move back across the city following his exit from Hull KR. He spent the 2024 season on loan at Catalans Dragons.

But reports from Hull Live earlier this month confirmed that Abdull had been released. He is understood to have agreed a significant pay-off after his three-year deal was terminated with immediate effect.

And now, the club themselves have confirmed that Abdull has been released to allow him to ‘explore opportunities’ elsewhere in rugby league. The 28-year-old is now a free agent and available to speak with other clubs. Love Rugby League understands Abdull is keen to secure a quick return to the game for 2025 after his exit from Hull.

In a brief statement, the club said: “Hull FC can confirm that Jordan Abdull has departed the club with immediate effect.

“The club have taken the decision to release the player from the remainder of his contract at the MKM Stadium to allow him to explore opportunities elsewhere in the game. The club wishes Jordan all the very best for his future in Rugby League and beyond.”

Former Hull FC star Alan Hunte said last week that Abdull’s reported release was disappointing.

“I think there were a lot of questions that you hoped he could put right in a black and white shirt, because the talent is undoubtedly there.

“I’m sure all Hull fans are really disappointed that that won’t come to fruition.”

