7 Leeds Rhinos academy graduates who thrived after leaving Headingley

Being signed up to one of the best academies in rugby league is a breakthrough moment in the careers of many youngsters: and of all the clubs to be signed for, Leeds Rhinos would be somewhere near the top.

The Rhinos have had a consistent track record of producing elite-level, world-class talent for years: not least in the Super League era. That production line has continued to this day, with the likes of Cameron Smith, Ash Handley and Harry Newman forming an integral part of Brad Arthur’s 2025 squad.

But sometimes, taking the bold decision to leave a big club and start again can pay off.

Throughout the modern era, a number of players have taken the plunge, left Headingley and rebuilt their career – and gone on to enjoy huge success..

Jack Broadbent

Broadbent would go on to make 22 appearances for Leeds after breaking through the club’s academy system into the first-team in 2019.

However, by 2022, opportunities were still incredibly limited for the outside back: so he made the move across West Yorkshire to join Castleford Tigers. Midway through last year, he switched to Hull KR – a move which has had a huge impact on his career.

Broadbent has become a pivotal part of Willie Peters’ squad – and has already played in a Super League Grand Final.

Robbie Mulhern

The 30-year-old is a native of Leeds and made his first-team debut for the Rhinos in 2014. However, across that and the 2015 campaigns, he only made five appearances for the club, leading him to start afresh at Hull KR in 2016.

There, he helped the Robins return to Super League and quickly developed a reputation as one of the brightest young forwards in England, which led to a breakthrough move to Warrington Wolves. That was followed by a switch to Leigh Leopards, where Mulhern has continued to develop and improve.

His form at Leigh earned him an England recall as recently as 2023, and there is no doubting he is still one of the standout forwards in the competition.

Paul McShane

It’s fair to say that at one stage, it didn’t look like McShane would be on a list like this: but the fact he’s ended a career with a Man of Steel to his name means he’s done pretty well for himself post-Rhinos!

McShane actually did enjoy some success at Leeds, winning the 2012 World Club Challenge. But it was after being released from his deal at Headingley when his career began to take off. He spent two seasons at Wakefield before a career-defining switch to Daryl Powell’s Castleford in 2015.

There, he became one of the best hookers in Super League. England honours, a League Leader’s Shield and, as mentioned, the Man of Steel trophy in 2020.

Tyler Dupree

Dupree has spoken openly in the past about his disappointment at being released by Leeds – admitting he was nearly ready to walk away from rugby league altogether and join the Army.

But we’re delighted he didn’t! Dupree rebuilt his career spectacularly, starting at the bottom of the professional game with Oldham before a switch to Widnes, and then a return to Super League with Salford.

There, he attracted attention from one of the game’s heavyweights, Wigan Warriors. Since then, he’s become an England international and gone on to win every domestic trophy available! Not too bad for a lad released by Leeds.

Elliot Minchella

Like Dupree, another player who went all the way to League 1 and is now a fully-fledged England international is Hull KR captain Minchella.

He played for Sheffield before joining hometown club Bradford after being released by the Rhinos. There, he helped the Bulls to promotion from League 1 before a big move to the Robins for the 2020 season.

Since then, he has become one of the very best forwards in Super League.

Adrian Morley

Okay, Morley did enjoy a brilliant spell at Leeds when he broke through into the club’s first-team in 1995, playing over 150 games and winning a Challenge Cup.

But.. we’d say his decision to leave in 2000 helped elevate his legacy to even greater heights. Morley became an icon in the NRL with Sydney Roosters and is still regarded as one of the best Brits ever to play in the competition.

He then won a Super League title with Bradford in 2005 and helped play a pivotal role in establishing Warrington in the competition’s upper echelons.

Ewan Dowes

Dowes joined Leeds’ academy on a dual-code contract with Leeds Tykes before fully committing to a rugby league career. He made only 11 appearances for the Rhinos before a loan switch to Hull FC was made permanent in 2003.

There, he became an icon of the Black and Whites in the modern era, making over 250 appearances for the club, earning England selection and winning a Challenge Cup during his time at Hull.

