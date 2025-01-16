Lukas Mason is a player rated highly at Wigan Warriors and will look to establish himself in Matt Peet’s first-team squad this season.

The talented second-rower and son of former Super League star Keith Mason joined Wigan on Scholarship aged 14.

Having progressed through the ranks, he was promoted to the senior squad at the end of last season along with Noah Hodkinson, Taylor Kerr, Nathan Lowe and Kian McDermott. Here, the 19-year-old tells Love Rugby League about life as a full-time player at last year’s quadruple winners.

Background

Mason grew up in the St Helens area and moved to Halifax to live with his father when he was 14. He then spent time living in Dewsbury and is now based in Rainford, near St Helens.

Mason played for Clock Face Miners, Orrell St James and Siddal at amateur level before signing his first contract with the Warriors Scholarship programme in 2021.

From there he progressed into the Academy before going full-time at the end of last season, having featured 23 times for the Academy and Reserves.

Best position – second row

Mason is an industrious ball-carrying second-rower and, since being deployed in that position during his first year in the Wigan Academy, he has not looked back.

“It’s a position I’ve played for the past two years and now I’m here in Wigan’s first-team squad,” he says.

“It’s a brilliant environment to be a part of and that’s not just rugby. It’s about becoming a better person as well and there are so many staff here to help you develop on and off the pitch. I was a kid when I came here and I’ve matured a lot during my time at the club.”

Pre-season has been tough for the youngster, but he adds: “I feel I’ve come on leaps and bounds. Playing with these lads here, you can only get better.”

Influence of a famous father

Keith Mason was an uncompromising front-rower who rose from humble beginnings on a Dewsbury council estate to make it to the very top in rugby league.

He played for Wakefield Trinity, Melbourne Storm, St Helens, Huddersfield Giants and Castleford Tigers. Now he is enjoying a successful acting career, mixing with Hollywood actors such as Micky Rourke, and is also an entrepreneur.

“Of course it’s been inspiring to see what my dad has achieved in his life,” says Lukas, who bears a striking resemblance to his father. “Since I was a kid, I didn’t support any rugby league team except the one my dad was playing for.

“He was a Challenge Cup winner with St Helens and I think ‘if he can do it, then I can do it too’, especially with the upbringing he had.

“He had a tough childhood and not many people from that area go on and do something with their lives. My father did and it’s inspiring.”

Aims for 2025 and beyond

Mason is keen to get a run-out in Wigan’s forthcoming pre-season friendlies against Oldham Roughyeds and Leeds Rhinos this month.

He is also open to the prospect of spending time out on loan or on dual-reg at a Championship club in order to gain vital first-team experience.

“Hopefully I’ll get to play against Oldham and Leeds and then maybe go out on loan to a Championship team,” he says. “Wigan have a dual-reg partnership with Oldham, so perhaps that could be an option.”

But the long-term aim is make his name at Wigan and he declares: “I’ve got tonnes of desire to play first-team here.

“They’re the best team in the world right now and to make my debut for this club would be class. I’ve seen other lads do it at other clubs and it’s just made me want it even more.

“To make my debut for Wigan would be a big statement, especially at a young age. I’ve got lots of fire in my belly to make it happen this year.”

Representative honours

Mason is eligible for Yorkshire and Lancashire but has opted to represent the former county – even though his father, a proud Yorkshireman, was not best pleased!

Last July, he started for England Under-19s alongside the likes of Harry Robertson, Arron Lindop, Jack Charles and George Whitby in a thrilling game against France.

The French youngsters won 40-37 but Mason reflects: “It was a great experience, playing with the best young players in the country.

“At Origin, I could have played for Yorkshire and Lancashire. I chose Lancashire because I’ve lived here longer.”

Player profile

Name: Lukas Mason

Date of birth: 22/12/2005

Position: Second row

Senior debut: N/a

Honours: Lancashire Academy, England Academy

