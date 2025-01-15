Hull FC are drifting from the pursuit to land Salford Red Devils star Marc Sneyd, Love Rugby League has been told: with Leigh Leopards now the major frontrunners for the half-back.

Sneyd had been linked with a remarkable return to the Black and Whites in 2025 by Hull Live, who have reported that the half-back is on their list of potential targets should the Red Devils opt to sell players to ease their financial burden.

That interest was concrete and Hull had expressed an interest to Salford about taking Sneyd should the situation arise, with their release of Jordan Abdull further heightening their desire to bring in a new half-back.

However, Love Rugby League has been told that while Hull have not completely stepped back away from the race to land Sneyd’s signature, there is an understanding the chances of a remarkable deal are diminishing.

It has not been completely ruled out that they would return to the fray but for now, it looks increasingly as though they will not sign their former player for a second stint.

Sources have indicated to Love Rugby League that the chances of Sneyd making a move to Hull if Salford were to head down the route of selling players has now waned to such an extent that if the half-back was playing for another club in 2025, it would likely be Leigh.

Geographical reasons are largely likely to play a part, with Sneyd keen to remain close to his roots – which would heavily favour the Leopards.

The Red Devils remain locked in talks with potential investors and there has been no confirmation one way or the other as to whether they will be instructed by the Rugby Football League to cash in on some of their assets to raise finances. The hope remains fresh investment would stave off that threat and enable the club to retain their full squad.

But Leigh’s interest in Sneyd remains concrete. They are on the look-out for a front-line half-back to partner Lachlan Lam after the departure of Matt Moylan, with new signing David Armstrong set to play at fullback.

