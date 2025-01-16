Every Super League club’s captaincy structure for 2025 as new season approaches
A captain is, by definition in the dictionary, the leader of a team. There’s a lot of importance placed upon the role within rugby league, with most clubs appointing vice-captains too.
Below, we’ve listed every confirmed captain – and vice-captain – in Super League for 2025.
Some clubs share those roles between a few players, and there are some who have an extended leadership group, too, which we’ll get onto.
A club-by-club guide…
* This article will be updated as and when more clubs confirm their captaincy structure for the year
Castleford Tigers
Captain(s): Sam Wood
Vice-captain(s): Alex Mellor and George Mellor
New Castleford head coach Danny McGuire announced his leadership structure in mid-December, naming Sam Wood as his skipper.
Alongside those listed above, McGuire has drafted together a ‘senior leadership group’ consisting of George Griffin, Joe Westerman and Liam Watts.
Catalans Dragons
Captain(s): Unconfirmed
Vice-captain(s): Unconfirmed
Catalans are among a handful of clubs in Super League yet to officially announce their captaincy structure.
Ben Garcia has been the Dragons’ skipper for a number of years now, and it’s hard to see that changing.
Huddersfield Giants
Captain(s): Leroy Cudjoe
Vice-captain(s): None
Huddersfield’s captain in 2025 will be veteran Leroy Cudjoe, who has held the role since the departure of Luke Yates midway through last season.
No official vice-captain has been appointed by Luke Robinson, but a new leadership group has been put together to support Cudjoe. That group consists of Adam Clune, Sam Hewitt, Harry Rushton and Adam Swift.
Hull FC
Captain(s): Aidan Sezer
Vice-captain(s): John Asiata
In one of the more left-field, or at least unexpected, captaincy announcements, Hull have confirmed new recruit Aidan Sezer as their skipper for 2025 following his arrival from NRL outfit Wests Tigers.
Sezer becomes the Airlie Birds‘ first Australia-born captain since 2011. He will be supported by vice-captain John Asiata, another new recruit who had held the armband with former club Leigh.
Hull KR
Captain(s): Unconfirmed
Vice-captain(s): Unconfirmed
KR are yet to formally announce their captain for 2025, but it’s hard to imagine Elliot Minchella not being Willie Peters’ skipper having been handed the role ahead of the 2024 campaign and flourishing.
Last term, Ryan Hall and James Batchelor were appointed to the Robins’ leadership group, but Hall has now departed. His replacement(s) in that role will be an interesting choice.
Leeds Rhinos
Captain(s): Ash Handley and Cameron Smith
Vice-captain(s): Unconfirmed
Leeds boss Brad Arthur has appointed co-captains for 2025 in the shape of two academy products – Ash Handley and Cameron Smith.
Loose forward Smith had held the role outright last year with Handley as vice-captain, but the pair will now share the role of skipper. No vice-captain has been appointed, nor has any wider leadership group been formally announced.
Leigh Leopards
Captain(s): Unconfirmed
Vice-captain(s): Unconfirmed
Leigh chief Adrian Lam has a decision to make where his captaincy structure is concerned – with John Asiata, who has been the club’s skipper for the last two seasons – departing at the end of 2024.
In previous years, the Leopards have mentioned in passing a leadership group without specifying the players involved.
Salford Red Devils
Captain(s): Kallum Watkins
Vice-captain(s): Unconfirmed
With everything going on around Salford at the moment, this is very much in pencil at the moment as opposed to pen. Six-time Super League winner Watkins, who held the captain’s role last term, has been referred to as the ‘club captain’ in recent communications from the Red Devils.
Anything beyond that remains unconfirmed as yet though, and Watkins himself has had interest from elsewhere already, so who knows whether he’ll be sticking around or not? A sorry state of affairs.
St Helens
Captain(s): Jonny Lomax
Vice-captain(s): Unconfirmed
When Saints announced their squad numbers, the press release listed playmaker Lomax as their club captain. He’d taken the role on ahead of the 2024 campaign, and we didn’t expect it to change.
Paul Wellens’ vice-captain(s) have yet to be confirmed as things stand. Morgan Knowles and Jack Welsby shared the role in 2024, and that could well remain the same in the upcoming campaign.
Wakefield Trinity
Captain(s): Mike McMeeken
Vice-captain(s): Unconfirmed
New Wakefield recruit McMeeken, who has arrived at Belle Vue from Catalans, has been handed the captaincy by head coach Daryl Powell. He succeeds stalwart Matty Ashurst, who departed at the end of last term’s promotion-winning campaign.
No vice-captain(s) have been announced, but Powell’s quotes in the press release confirming McMeeken as captain referenced a leadership group. McMeeken himself mentioned Jay Pitts and Liam Hood, so you’d expect both of those to be in that group.
Warrington Wolves
Captain(s): Unconfirmed
Vice-captain(s): Unconfirmed
Warrington haven’t officially confirmed anything in relation to their 2025 captaincy structure, but we’d be surprised to see anything change.
Stefan Ratchford has been the club’s captain for a number of years now, with vice-captain George Williams virtually being the on-field skipper, with Ratchford’s game time severely reduced in 2024.
Wigan Warriors
Captain(s): Unconfirmed
Vice-captain(s): Unconfirmed
Rounding things off, Wigan are yet to formally announce their captaincy structure for 2025, but again, we’d be astonished if anything changed on that front.
Liam Farrell has been the club’s skipper for the last two seasons, with a wider leadership group appointed. Bevan French and Kaide Ellis both filled in to captain the side in Farrell’s absence at times last season, and are among that leadership group.
