Every Super League club’s captaincy structure for 2025 as new season approaches

A captain is, by definition in the dictionary, the leader of a team. There’s a lot of importance placed upon the role within rugby league, with most clubs appointing vice-captains too.

Below, we’ve listed every confirmed captain – and vice-captain – in Super League for 2025.

Some clubs share those roles between a few players, and there are some who have an extended leadership group, too, which we’ll get onto.

A club-by-club guide…

* This article will be updated as and when more clubs confirm their captaincy structure for the year

Castleford Tigers

Captain(s): Sam Wood

Vice-captain(s): Alex Mellor and George Mellor

Sam Wood in action for Castleford Tigers in 2024

New Castleford head coach Danny McGuire announced his leadership structure in mid-December, naming Sam Wood as his skipper.

Alongside those listed above, McGuire has drafted together a ‘senior leadership group’ consisting of George Griffin, Joe Westerman and Liam Watts.

Catalans Dragons

Captain(s): Unconfirmed

Vice-captain(s): Unconfirmed

Catalans are among a handful of clubs in Super League yet to officially announce their captaincy structure.

Ben Garcia has been the Dragons’ skipper for a number of years now, and it’s hard to see that changing.

Huddersfield Giants

Captain(s): Leroy Cudjoe

Vice-captain(s): None

Leroy Cudjoe applauds the Huddersfield Giants supporters following a game in 2024

Huddersfield’s captain in 2025 will be veteran Leroy Cudjoe, who has held the role since the departure of Luke Yates midway through last season.

No official vice-captain has been appointed by Luke Robinson, but a new leadership group has been put together to support Cudjoe. That group consists of Adam Clune, Sam Hewitt, Harry Rushton and Adam Swift.

Hull FC

Captain(s): Aidan Sezer

Vice-captain(s): John Asiata

In one of the more left-field, or at least unexpected, captaincy announcements, Hull have confirmed new recruit Aidan Sezer as their skipper for 2025 following his arrival from NRL outfit Wests Tigers.

Sezer becomes the Airlie Birds‘ first Australia-born captain since 2011. He will be supported by vice-captain John Asiata, another new recruit who had held the armband with former club Leigh.

Hull KR

Captain(s): Unconfirmed

Vice-captain(s): Unconfirmed

Hull KR head coach Willie Peters

KR are yet to formally announce their captain for 2025, but it’s hard to imagine Elliot Minchella not being Willie Peters’ skipper having been handed the role ahead of the 2024 campaign and flourishing.

Last term, Ryan Hall and James Batchelor were appointed to the Robins’ leadership group, but Hall has now departed. His replacement(s) in that role will be an interesting choice.

Leeds Rhinos

Captain(s): Ash Handley and Cameron Smith

Vice-captain(s): Unconfirmed

Leeds boss Brad Arthur has appointed co-captains for 2025 in the shape of two academy products – Ash Handley and Cameron Smith.

Loose forward Smith had held the role outright last year with Handley as vice-captain, but the pair will now share the role of skipper. No vice-captain has been appointed, nor has any wider leadership group been formally announced.

Leigh Leopards

Captain(s): Unconfirmed

Vice-captain(s): Unconfirmed

Leigh Leopards head coach Adrian Lam

Leigh chief Adrian Lam has a decision to make where his captaincy structure is concerned – with John Asiata, who has been the club’s skipper for the last two seasons – departing at the end of 2024.

In previous years, the Leopards have mentioned in passing a leadership group without specifying the players involved.

Salford Red Devils

Captain(s): Kallum Watkins

Vice-captain(s): Unconfirmed

With everything going on around Salford at the moment, this is very much in pencil at the moment as opposed to pen. Six-time Super League winner Watkins, who held the captain’s role last term, has been referred to as the ‘club captain’ in recent communications from the Red Devils.

Anything beyond that remains unconfirmed as yet though, and Watkins himself has had interest from elsewhere already, so who knows whether he’ll be sticking around or not? A sorry state of affairs.

St Helens

Captain(s): Jonny Lomax

Vice-captain(s): Unconfirmed

Jonny Lomax in action for St Helens in 2024

When Saints announced their squad numbers, the press release listed playmaker Lomax as their club captain. He’d taken the role on ahead of the 2024 campaign, and we didn’t expect it to change.

Paul Wellens’ vice-captain(s) have yet to be confirmed as things stand. Morgan Knowles and Jack Welsby shared the role in 2024, and that could well remain the same in the upcoming campaign.

Wakefield Trinity

Captain(s): Mike McMeeken

Vice-captain(s): Unconfirmed

New Wakefield recruit McMeeken, who has arrived at Belle Vue from Catalans, has been handed the captaincy by head coach Daryl Powell. He succeeds stalwart Matty Ashurst, who departed at the end of last term’s promotion-winning campaign.

No vice-captain(s) have been announced, but Powell’s quotes in the press release confirming McMeeken as captain referenced a leadership group. McMeeken himself mentioned Jay Pitts and Liam Hood, so you’d expect both of those to be in that group.

Warrington Wolves

Captain(s): Unconfirmed

Vice-captain(s): Unconfirmed

Warrington Wolves head coach Sam Burgess

Warrington haven’t officially confirmed anything in relation to their 2025 captaincy structure, but we’d be surprised to see anything change.

Stefan Ratchford has been the club’s captain for a number of years now, with vice-captain George Williams virtually being the on-field skipper, with Ratchford’s game time severely reduced in 2024.

Wigan Warriors

Captain(s): Unconfirmed

Vice-captain(s): Unconfirmed

Rounding things off, Wigan are yet to formally announce their captaincy structure for 2025, but again, we’d be astonished if anything changed on that front.

Liam Farrell has been the club’s skipper for the last two seasons, with a wider leadership group appointed. Bevan French and Kaide Ellis both filled in to captain the side in Farrell’s absence at times last season, and are among that leadership group.

