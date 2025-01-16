Super League clubs are interested in Salford Red Devils forward Sam Stone: with hope not completely lost that a vote to approve quota exemptions for the 2025 season could return to the table.

The Red Devils admitted on Wednesday evening that they must sell players ‘without delay’ after being instructed to operate to a sustainability salary cap of £1.2million. That is around an £800,000 reduction in where the club currently sits on the salary cap.

But there is an acceptance both from Salford and rival clubs that the figure would be incredibly difficult to reach without some of their high-earning quota players being allowed to move on. However, as it stands only Huddersfield Giants, Leigh Leopards and Wakefield Trinity have space on their overseas quota.

A vote at the start of this week saw clubs vote against exemptions to the salary cap and the overseas quota which would make recruiting players from Salford easier for the whole of Super League.

However, multiple sources have indicated to Love Rugby League that had the votes been separate – one for salary cap and one for overseas quota – then an exemption to the quota would have been granted. The cap exemption was voted against due to a feeling it would create a more serious unbalance of squads across the competition.

But clubs are accepting of the fact that allowing one more quota player would be a much less serious situation in that respect. It is hoped by some teams that a second vote will take place in light of Salford’s urgent need to cut their wage bill – with many clubs keen to push through a quota exemption separately.

And if that is approved, it would open the door for more of Salford’s star players to become targets. Interest in the likes of Nene Macdonald and Tim Lafai has already been made public – and Love Rugby League understands that Stone is another player of interest to Super League clubs.

The Australian forward has two years remaining on his contract with Salford and clubs have expressed an interest to the Red Devils in the prospect of a possible deal.

That includes clubs both with and without current quota spots: though interest is likely to ramp up further if a second vote on quota rulings goes ahead.

RL Commercial said this week that they would consider further proposals to help navigate through the situation at Salford.

