Huddersfield Giants hand long-serving stalwart new role in hierarchy as ‘revolution’ begins

Huddersfield Giants have promoted long-serving member of staff Andy Kelly to a Director of Rugby role, with the club detailing the beginning of a ‘revolution’ in their announcement.

Kelly, who made over 300 appearances in a playing career which saw him don the shirts of Wakefield Trinity and Hull KR as well as England and Yorkshire, has been involved at Huddersfield since 2014.

First joining the Giants as their Head of Youth Development, the 64-year-old has previously spent almost five years working for the RFL up in the North East as a Regional Performance Coach.

A very familiar face at the John Smith’s Stadium, who took charge of the first-team for a brief period back in 2016 after the departure of Paul Anderson, Kelly will now work closely with new head coach Luke Robinson and report to the board of directors.

Retiring in 1993, Wakefield-born Kelly spent time at the helm of Trinity, Gateshead Thunder, Featherstone Rovers, Dewsbury Rams and Ireland earlier on in his coaching career.

Huddersfield state that there will be further announcements regarding their squad and coaching team as the club ‘backs the Robinson revolution’.

Kelly said: “I am honoured and excited to be asked to take on the role of Director of Rugby at a time of change for Huddersfield Giants.

“I have a very good relationship with Luke Robinson and I am fully aligned with the values, vision, and ambition we have for the Giants.”

Former assistant Robinson has been in charge of Huddersfield since Ian Watson’s departure in July, but only got the head coach gig on a permanent basis at the beginning of September.

He said: “I again thank Ken (Davy, Chairman) and the board for backing my view that this position will work well for us and there’s definitely no one better qualified than Andy to do this.

“He’s already been a great help to me and the coaching team and someone who I trust and respect enormously.”

Davy added: “I am delighted that Andy has accepted the role of Director of Rugby.

“We are incredibly fortunate at the Giants to have someone of the calibre and experience of Andy to take on this important task, and we wish him every success in the role.”

