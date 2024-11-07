Ian Watson has landed his first role since his departure from Huddersfield Giants, taking up a position as an assistant coach with American rugby union outfit Seattle Seawolves!

Watson, who spent three-and-a-half years at the Giants’ helm, left his position at the John Smith’s Stadium back in July in the midst of a disappointing campaign which eventually saw Huddersfield finish 9th on the Super League ladder.

The 48-year-old – who also spent time in charge of both Swinton Lions and Salford Red Devils, guiding the latter to the Super League Grand Final in 2019 – has rarely been heard of since then.

But his next move has now been confirmed, and it’s one that absolutely nobody saw coming, with the Seawolves announcing his arrival on Thursday.

Welcome Ian Watson – New Assistant Coach for the Seattle Seawolves! 🌊🐺 READ MORE ➡️ https://t.co/HBylnjKiBY#TogetherWeHunt | #SeattleSeawolves pic.twitter.com/PCD8IlgA2L — Seattle Seawolves Rugby (@SeawolvesRugby) November 7, 2024

LRL RECOMMENDS: England rugby union icon explains why he’d rather watch NRL over 15-man code

Ian Watson lands eyebrow raising first coaching role since Huddersfield Giants departure: ‘An opportunity and experience I couldn’t miss’

Headed up by Irishman Allen Clarke, the Washington-based outfit were formed back in 2017 and ply their trade in the Major League Rugby (MLR) competition.

The Seawolves, whose home games are played at the 4,500-seater Starfire Sports Complex in the suburban city of Tukwila, finished 2nd in the Western Conference in 2024 before being beaten in the Championship Final by the New England Free Jacks.

Next year’s campaign, which Watson joins ahead of, will start towards the end of February.

Watson said: “Moving from rugby league to rugby union is a very interesting and significant challenge, but after speaking to Allen about the club, staff, players and the MLR, I felt it was an opportunity and experience I couldn’t miss.

“I’m very excited to join such an ambitious and quality organisation in the Seattle Seawolves.”

Dungannon-born head coach Clarke – now 57 – was capped by Ireland during his own playing career, featuring for both Ulster and Northampton Saints at club level.

He added: “It’s wonderful to welcome Ian as assistant coach, with responsibility for our backs and team defence.

“It’s clear from working with him this week in the UK that he’s a quality coach. I’m excited for the impact he’ll have with the team.”

LRL RECOMMENDS: Tom Burgess reveals the two Super League clubs he rejected in favour of Huddersfield Giants