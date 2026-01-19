Huddersfield Giants boss issues full injury update with key timeframes revealed

Huddersfield Giants head coach Luke Robinson has issued a comprehensive injury update in the aftermath of his side’s pre-season victory over York Knights, with two players picking up knocks.

Outside back Liam Sutcliffe was taken off in the 64th-minute for a head injury assessment, while back-rower Sam Hewitt also sustained a groin injury in the 22-4 win over the newly-promoted side on Saturday.

Huddersfield Giants issue comprehensive injury update

Given the Giants’ woes on the injury front in 2025, these two blows at the start of their pre-season campaign will cause genuine concern, but speaking after the match, Robinson downplayed the issues.

“Sutty went off with a bang to the head, but he passed his assessment, so that’s good news. Sam Hewitt came off. He felt his groin tightening up a little bit.”

Further starters Tui Lolohea, Adam Clune and Niall Evalds, who were all making their returns to the field after lengthy injury spells last season, also came off during the victory at the Accu Stadium, but Robinson insisted that was to control their loads.

“The other changes were Tui, Cluney and Niall. One was to give George (Flanagan Jr) an opportunity to play, while the other two were to make sure we didn’t leave them out there forever.”

Elsewhere, a few senior players were missing from the initial squad to face the Knights this weekend, including the likes of new signing Olly Russell, vice-captain Harry Rushton, Taane Milne and Joe Greenwood, but again, Robinson issued a positive update on their return timeframes.

“Out of the senior lads, you’ve got Olly Russell and Harry Rushton who should be back in the next two weeks,” added Robinson. “They’re pretty much available for the first Super League game, but whether they can get a game before that, I’m not sure.

“Taane Milne took a bang to the knee just before Christmas. He trained fully yesterday, so he’s good to go, but he hadn’t had any training under his belt, so it was a little bit of a risk to throw him out without training.

“The other one is Joe Greenwood, who took a head knock in Tenerife. He’s all over that, but again, because he hadn’t been training, it was a little bit of a risk.”

Huddersfield continue their pre-season block with a clash against Hull FC next weekend for Brad Fash’s Testimonial, before kicking off their competitive season with a Challenge Cup tie against either Stanningley or Hunslet. Their Super League campaign also gets underway against Catalans Dragons.

