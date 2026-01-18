New Leeds Rhinos recruit Jeremiah Mata’utia appears to be facing a battle to be fit for the start of the new Super League season.

Mata’utia had been set to be one of the few first-teamers involved for Leeds as they travelled to fellow Super League side Castleford Tigers for a pre-season friendly doubling up as Brad Singleton’s testimonial match on Sunday.

But having been named on the team sheet originally, Mata’utia was withdrawn at the eleventh hour, giving an already young Rhinos side an even more youthful look.

Want more Love Rugby League? Add us as a preferred source on Google and ensure you never miss our exclusives and breaking news!

Double Leeds Rhinos injury update as new recruit sidelined on eve of new season

With Transition Coach Chev Walker at the helm, Leeds lost Sunday’s friendly 26-10: with Castleford’s squad including a handful of first-team players including man of the moment Singleton.

Following the game, Walker wasn’t able to shed a great deal of light on Mata’utia’s absence, saying: “This morning, I was told he wouldn’t be playing.

“Things got changed, and it could have been the fact we had a few more on the bench and with rotation. It would have been nice to have him out there, even though he’s only young himself.

“A more physical body, it would have been nice to see him out there. But he’ll get his opportunities down the line, I reckon.”

However, Rhinos Sporting Director Ian Blease provided some clarity on the matter when speaking to Peter Smith of the Yorkshire Evening Post, revealing the injury blow to the forward brought in from Down Under this off-season.

Blease explained that Mata’utia had taken a blow to his knee in training and is now “touch and go” for their opening Super League game at Leigh Leopards on February 13, with the timetable for recovery just “a few weeks”.

Elsewhere, Transition Coach Walker was able to provide some positive news on youngster Jacob Stead, who required some treatment mid-game at The Jungle but was able to return to the field.

He outlined: “Jacob Stead got assessed and passed it, and he was all right to go back out there.

“It was his shoulder, not his head. Everyone has come through it okay.”